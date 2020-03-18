Apple has launched a new iPad Pro model with a LiDAR scanner which brings support for a trackpad to iPadOS for the first time ever. Apple says its new iPad Pro is "more powerful than most Windows PC laptops". The Cupertino-based company says it has completely reimagined trackpad support for iPad, a feature that will be available with iPadOS 13.4. The new iPad Pro model comes with a Liquid Retina display and is powered by the company's A12Z Bionic chipset. Apple's iPad Pro 2020 model will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes.

The new iPad Pro model comes with a new Magic Keyboard that can elevate the iPad to offer a more laptop-like working experience. The new laptop features a trackpad, a first for any iPad keyboard. In its official statement, Apple said, "As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements." However, the new Magic Keyword will not ship until May this year.

Apple will release iPadOS 13.4 on March 24. The trackpad support feature will work on all-new iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2, iPad fifth-generation, and the iPad mini 4.

After several rumours of Apple shipping an iPad Pro model with a triple-camera system at the rear, the new iPad Pro finally gets one, but with a twist. The third sensor is a LiDAR which senses depth and is used for AR. The camera setup is expected to offer support for richer AR applications on the iPad. The iPad Pro with a 'Pro camera system' features a 12-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera, besides the LiDAR.

Apple says its LiDAR scanner on the new iPad Pro models can measure the distance to surrounding objects by up to 5 meters. The company feels it will enable a new level of AR experience on the new iPads.

Apple's new iPad Pro model is powered by the A12Z Bionic chipset. The company claims the chipset is built for editing 4K video, designing 3D models, and other demanding tasks. Apple claims its new iPad Pro model offers a battery life of up to 10 hours, faster Wi-Fi connectivity, and gigabit-class LTE. The new iPad Pro model comes with five studio-quality microphones.

Prices for the new iPad Pro models start at Rs. 71,900 for the iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 89,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi. The new iPad models are available online in the US and will hit retail shelves next week in the US. The new iPad Pro 2020 availability details in India aren't yet available but the company says it'll be available 'soon' in a press release.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc around the world, Apple had recently moved its annual developers' conference WWDC to an online-only event for this year. The tech giant was also speculated to launch a new iPhone model this month, which may have been pushed further due to the COVID-19 outbreak.