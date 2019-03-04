After the dust settled on the madness that was MWC 2019, we now have a better picture of the next big trend in the mobile space — the foldable phone. This doesn't seem like something that will fade away next year, but it could very well be a taste of what smartphones would eventually evolve into in the near future. But why stop at just phones? Wouldn't it be great if something like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be folded down to half its size, for better portability?

A render from Dutch technology website LetsGoDigital, shows us what a foldable Apple tablet could eventually look like, when and if it ever launches. While it's pure speculation at this point that Apple is thinking of making a foldable iPad, the company could be experimenting with a foldable display product for a future release. The render looks interesting and would definitely make portability of the bigger iPad Pros, a lot easier. However, when folded, it doesn't seem like it would as slim as the height of a normal iPad, which is a design area we don't see Apple compromising on any time soon.

Only recently, it was reported that Samsung has sent samples of its foldable display technology to competitors such as Apple and Google. These samples were reported to measure 7.2 inches, which is only slightly smaller than the panel used in Samsung's newest Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Apple currently already uses OLED panels for its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from Samsung Display, so it's no surprise that Apple is seemingly prototyping some sort of foldable product, using Samsung's panel. The previous report also stated that Samsung is able to produce around 2.4 million foldable displays per year, which it's planning on ramping up to 10 million.