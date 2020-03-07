Apple has launched a service programme for the iPad Air (2019) models that are affected by a “Blank Screen” issue. The Cupertino giant has announced that the issue has impacted a “limited number” of third-generation iPad Air models that were launched last year. Affected consumers can visit an Apple Authorised Service Provider with their iPad Air to get it serviced. Alternatively, the company has provided mail-in service via its Apple Repair Centres in select markets. The service programme for the iPad Air (2019) is notably live across the globe and covers faulty devices for two years after first retail purchase.

Under certain circumstances, the issue appears when the affected iPad Air (2019) may go blank permanently. “A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank,” Apple noted on its support page while defining the 'iPad Air (3rd Generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue'.

The company added that the affected iPad Air devices were manufactured between March and October 2019. Also, the programme doesn't include any other iPad models.

If you're amongst the affected users, you should visit your nearby Apple Authorised Service Provider or make an appointment with an Apple Retail Store. You can also opt for the mail-in service after contacting Apple Support, if you're living in the US or any other supported markets. Users in India can also visit any of the Apple Authorised Service Providers to avail a free fix for the Blank Screen issue.

It is recommended for users to back up their iPad to iCloud or their computer before sending them for service. Further, it is important to note that the service programme doesn't extend the standard warranty of the iPad Air (2019).

The iPad Air (2019) was launched alongside the latest iPad mini model in March last year. It comes with a 10.5-inch LED-backlit Retina display and is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. The latest iPad Air model also has Apple Pencil support and includes Touch ID. A teardown from iFixit also revealed that there is a larger capacity battery on the iPad Air (2019) over what we had on the iPad Air 2.