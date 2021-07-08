Technology News
  Apple May Launch iPad With 10.9 Inch OLED Display in 2023, Said to Drop Touch Bar From MacBook Pro Models

Apple May Launch iPad With 10.9-Inch OLED Display in 2023, Said to Drop Touch Bar From MacBook Pro Models

Apple has not shared plans for an OLED iPad as of now, which isn’t surprising as the company remains tight-lipped about its upcoming devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 18:35 IST
Apple May Launch iPad With 10.9-Inch OLED Display in 2023, Said to Drop Touch Bar From MacBook Pro Models

Apple launched the M1 powered mini-LED iPad Pro this year

Highlights
  • Apple may enter the OLED tablet market in 2023
  • The company may go back to the function row for its MacBook Pro
  • Apple’s OLED iPad has been in the news for quite some time

Apple may launch an iPad with a 10.9-inch OLED display in 2023 and remove the Touch Bar from its MacBook Pro models, says a new report. There have been rumours of an OLED iPad model in the works, but Apple has not said anything on it so far. The report says that after Apple enters the OLED tablet market in 2023, the overall tablet market will cross $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,482 crores) in 2024. Additionally, upcoming MacBook Pro models will get rid of the Touch Bar even though they are in the top three applications of OLED displays.

The report by Display Supply Chain says that Apple will likely enter the OLED tablet market with a 10.9-inch model in 2023. There have been rumours about an OLED iPad coming for quite some time now, but with some contention about whether it will launch in 2022 or 2023. A report from earlier this month said that an iPad Air will be arriving in 2022 with a 10.86-inch OLED display. The report also says that Apple is working on three new OLED iPad models, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023, while one of them is expected to arrive in 2022.

Additionally, the new report by Display Supply Chain mentions that when Apple enters the OLED tablet market space in 2023, the overall tablet market will grow to over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,482 crores) in 2024.

It also says that Apple will remove the Touch Bar from its future MacBook Pro models. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in 2016 to replace the standard function row. This particular feature has been quite polarising among MacBook users and it looks like Apple could go back to the standard function row for its upcoming MacBook Pro models.

With the adoption of OLED panels in tablets, laptops, and monitors, Display Supply Chain has increased its estimates for OLED market between 2022 and 2025 by 40 percent for tablets, 13 percent for notebooks/ laptops, and 238 percent for monitors.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPad, Touch Bar, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, OLED iPad
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
