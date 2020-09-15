Technology News
loading
Apple Event: New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch

Apple Watch SE is tipped to support both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 11:17 IST
Apple Watch SE is expected to be the first affordable wearable model from the company

Highlights
  • Apple event will begin at 10.30pm IST
  • Apple Watch Series 6 may come in two dial sizes
  • iPad 8th Gen is also expected to launch today

Apple event today will see new product launches and the Cupertino, California-based giant is largely expected to launch new iPad and Apple Watch models. Hours before the big event, a leak offers key specifications of some of the rumoured products that Apple is expected to announce. This includes the 4th-generation iPad Air or the iPad Air 4, 8th-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE. The leak suggestions information regarding the processor and charging port on both the rumoured iPad models.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass took to Twitter to share leaked information about the upcoming iPad and Apple Watch products. Blass tweeted that the 4th-generation iPad Air aka iPad Air 4 was tipped to be powered by the new A14 processor and may shift to the USB Type-C port just like the iPad Pro range. It may have a similar design as the iPad Pro range, and the new model may also let go of Touch ID. Separately, Apple is rumoured to launch the 8th-generation iPad that may be powered by the old A12X processor and still support the Lightning port.

Blass claims that Apple could also unveil the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models during the event. The Apple Watch Series 6 will be the successor of the Apple Watch Series 5 that was launched last year, whereas the Apple Watch SE will be an affordable offering – a first in Apple's wearable range. The Apple Watch Series 6 is tipped to have the S4 processor. This is rather strange given that the Apple Watch Series 5 came with the S5 processor. In any case, the tipster says that the Apple Watch Series 6 may come in two dial sizes, and include both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity.

The affordable Apple Watch SE is also expected to come in two dial sizes and offer both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. Both the smartwatches are rumoured to come in 40mm and 44mm dial sizes. The Apple Watch SE will likely lack some of the core features like ECG functionality or even the Always-On Display.

Apple event will begin at 10am PDT (10.30pm IST) and will live streamed via YouTube and a dedicated Apple Events page.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, Apple iPad
