Technology News
loading

Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched

Apple's cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away and read: "Spring Loaded."

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2021 09:42 IST
Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched

Apple's event will be live-streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California

Highlights
  • Apple typically launches new hardware in March
  • This year, the company is yet to host any product-launch events
  • Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of pandemic

Apple said on Tuesday it was holding a special event on April 20, with many expecting the tech giant to launch new iPad Pro models and other products ahead of its annual developers' conference in June.

Apple's cryptic invitation for the media did not give much away and read: "Spring Loaded." The event will be live-streamed on the company's website from its campus in Cupertino, California, it added.

Earlier, Apple's virtual assistant Siri, which is known for stone walling curious Apple fans quizzing it about new products and upcoming events by directing them to the company's website, prematurely revealed the iPhone maker's plan to hold an event next Tuesday.

When asked by Reuters reporters about Apple's next event on their iPhone models, Siri responded by displaying a message that said, "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

Apple typically launches new hardware in March before releasing the latest version of its iOS software at its annual developers' conference later in the summer.

This year, the company is yet to host any product-launch events although technology news websites have speculated that the company may unveil new iPad Pro models and the long-awaited device tracker, dubbed AirTags, at the upcoming event.

Known for splashy launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple event, iPad Pro, Spring Loaded
Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  4. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  5. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  6. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  7. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  8. Redmi Will Launch Its First Gaming Phone in April
  9. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Include Snapdragon SoCs, May Launch in May
  10. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched
  2. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club Members
  3. Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  4. Army of the Dead Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi
  5. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games
  6. Google Pixel Watch Leaked Renders Suggest Circular Dial, Tipped to Launch in October
  7. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, New Design, Colours
  8. Netflix Kids Profiles Redesigned With an Emphasis on Characters
  9. Google Chrome Global Media Controls in Testing
  10. India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com