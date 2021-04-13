Apple may be hosting an event on April 20, if it's trusted voice assistant Siri is to be believed. When asked about Apple's next event, Siri is currently answering that the event will be held on April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino. Apple is heavily rumoured to launch the next-gen iPad Pro models, and a recent report even suggested that the tech giant may unveil it later this month. The iPhone maker will likely stream a pre-recorded event video on its social channels and website, without any media or audience.

Gadgets 360 was able to reproduce the same answer from Siri claiming that Apple is hosting an event on April 20. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. When Siri is asked, "When is the next Apple event," it responds, “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” With just a week to go for this apparent event, Apple is yet to send out media invites or make an announcement confirming it. Apple traditionally sends out invites a week before the event is scheduled, so we could expect the company to send a mail sometime later today. MacRumors notes that Siri is responding with the same answer on multiple Apple devices – the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even HomePod.

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro models at this event. It is tipped to integrate a mini-LED screen, Apple's newest bet in display tech, on at least one iPad Pro model. This is likely going to be the top-tier 12.9-inch model, while the other model is tipped to have an 11-inch LCD screen. Mini-LED displays, with their smaller LED diode size compared to Micro-LED displays, are said to offer better contrast ratio and saturation than LCD. Past reports suggests the new models will look similar to the current iPad Pro models, but will see upgrades in hardware.

There are reports of mini-LED display production issues, which could mean that while the iPad Pro models may launch on April 20; the top-tier model may be shipped at a later date. It may also be made available in limited quantity initially.

