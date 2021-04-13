Technology News
loading

Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals

Apple is largely expected to launch new iPad Pro models at the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2021 14:08 IST
Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals

Apple has not sent out official invites to the event yet

Highlights
  • New iPad Pro models may integrate mini-LED display technology
  • The Apple event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino
  • Top-tier iPad Pro model may feature a 12.9-inch display

Apple may be hosting an event on April 20, if it's trusted voice assistant Siri is to be believed. When asked about Apple's next event, Siri is currently answering that the event will be held on April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino. Apple is heavily rumoured to launch the next-gen iPad Pro models, and a recent report even suggested that the tech giant may unveil it later this month. The iPhone maker will likely stream a pre-recorded event video on its social channels and website, without any media or audience.

Gadgets 360 was able to reproduce the same answer from Siri claiming that Apple is hosting an event on April 20. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. When Siri is asked, "When is the next Apple event," it responds, “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” With just a week to go for this apparent event, Apple is yet to send out media invites or make an announcement confirming it. Apple traditionally sends out invites a week before the event is scheduled, so we could expect the company to send a mail sometime later today. MacRumors notes that Siri is responding with the same answer on multiple Apple devices – the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even HomePod.

Apple is expected to launch two new iPad Pro models at this event. It is tipped to integrate a mini-LED screen, Apple's newest bet in display tech, on at least one iPad Pro model. This is likely going to be the top-tier 12.9-inch model, while the other model is tipped to have an 11-inch LCD screen. Mini-LED displays, with their smaller LED diode size compared to Micro-LED displays, are said to offer better contrast ratio and saturation than LCD. Past reports suggests the new models will look similar to the current iPad Pro models, but will see upgrades in hardware.

There are reports of mini-LED display production issues, which could mean that while the iPad Pro models may launch on April 20; the top-tier model may be shipped at a later date. It may also be made available in limited quantity initially.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Apple Event, iPad Pro
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter to Open First Africa Office in Ghana to Tap Fast-Growing Market

Related Stories

Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  5. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  6. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Include Snapdragon SoCs, May Launch in May
  8. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G
  9. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon
  3. Google Play Movies & TV to Shut Down on LG, Samsung, and Other Smart TVs in June
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Live Images Surface; Galaxy Book Go Gets Bluetooth SIG and FCC Nod
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship
  7. Bizongo Data Leak Exposed Details of Customers Making Online Purchases: Researchers
  8. Bitcoin Hits Record High of $62,575
  9. Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals
  10. Intel to Supply Self-Driving Systems to Udelv for Delivery Trucks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com