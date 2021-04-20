Technology News
loading

#AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event

Apple is expected to unveil a number of products, with the next-generation iPad Pro the likely highlight of the virtual event.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 April 2021 14:02 IST
#AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event

Besides the latest iPad Pro models, Applr is likely to bring new AirPods, Apple TV, and a redesigned iMac

Highlights
  • The Spring Loaded event will take place at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST)
  • The tech giant is expected to unveil a number of products
  • AirTags may also finally see a launch at the Tuesday event

Apple is here with its first event of 2021. Titled Spring Loaded, the launch event will be held tonight, April 20. The tech giant is expected to unveil a number of products, with the next-generation iPad Pro the likely highlight of the virtual event. While there's still some time before we get to see what the Cupertino company unveils, there is already a palpable excitement on Twitter among Apple users. The hashtag #AppleEvent is gaining momentum and a special custom emoji signifying the event's logo appears every time a user uses this hashtag on the microblogging site. People are sharing pictures and memes using the same hashtag to let the world know about their enthusiasm for the event.

Sharing a picture of his Apple Watch, user @danielbahl tweeted, "I am ready."

As the event approached, some even had funny takes.

Another user (@BrianlnRochestr), who appears to be a big fan of Apple products, tweeted, "I'm about to spend way too much money in about 12 hours."

Besides the latest iPad Pro models, the company is also likely to bring its new AirPods, Apple TV, and a redesigned iMac. AirTags, that has been around the rumour mill for long, may also finally see a launch at the Tuesday event. The Bluetooth tracker is being billed as Apple's answer to Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the iconic Tile.

The Spring Loaded event will take place at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live streamed on the Apple website and social media channels directly through its campus in Cupertino, California, US.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Event, Spring Loaded
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

#AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  4. The Best Movies on Netflix
  5. Elon Musk Has Always Been a Little Weird, His Teenage Photo Proves
  6. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  2. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  3. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
  4. #AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event
  5. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch; Could Start at Rs. 29,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G May Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Alleged DEKRA Certification Shows
  8. Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
  9. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Man Sees Animated Photo of Deceased Wife Created With Deep Nostalgia, Gets Emotional: See Reddit Post
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com