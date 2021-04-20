AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event

Apple is here with its first event of 2021. Titled Spring Loaded, the launch event will be held tonight, April 20. The tech giant is expected to unveil a number of products, with the next-generation iPad Pro the likely highlight of the virtual event. While there's still some time before we get to see what the Cupertino company unveils, there is already a palpable excitement on Twitter among Apple users. The hashtag #AppleEvent is gaining momentum and a special custom emoji signifying the event's logo appears every time a user uses this hashtag on the microblogging site. People are sharing pictures and memes using the same hashtag to let the world know about their enthusiasm for the event.

Sharing a picture of his Apple Watch, user @danielbahl tweeted, "I am ready."

As the event approached, some even had funny takes.

Another user (@BrianlnRochestr), who appears to be a big fan of Apple products, tweeted, "I'm about to spend way too much money in about 12 hours."

I'm about to spend way too much money in about 12 hours. #AppleEvent — Brian in Rochester (@BrianlnRochestr) April 20, 2021

Besides the latest iPad Pro models, the company is also likely to bring its new AirPods, Apple TV, and a redesigned iMac. AirTags, that has been around the rumour mill for long, may also finally see a launch at the Tuesday event. The Bluetooth tracker is being billed as Apple's answer to Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the iconic Tile.

The Spring Loaded event will take place at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST). The event will be live streamed on the Apple website and social media channels directly through its campus in Cupertino, California, US.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.