Apple Event 2021 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Launches

Apple event today will be livestreamed through multiple sources, including the Apple TV app and YouTube.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2021 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is livestreaming today’s event from its campus in Cupertino, California, US

Highlights
  • Apple event today will kick off at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST)
  • New iPad, iMac, and AirTags are amongst the key expected announcements
  • Apple is also likely to unveil its Apple TV and AirPods upgrades

Apple's “Spring Loaded” event — the iPad maker's first media event of 2021 — is set to take place today, April 20. It will be livestreamed from the company's campus in Cupertino, California, US, and is expected to bring next-generation iPad, iMac, Apple TV, and AirTags. You may also hear some details about iOS 14.5 at the Apple event. Additionally, Apple may unveil its new AirPods that could be called the AirPods 3 at today's event. Read on to know the ways to watch the Apple event today and what all can be expected to be unveiled.

Apple event 2021: How to watch live, timings

The Apple event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST), and it will be livestreamed through multiple channels. You can watch it live through the Apple Events website on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, smartphone, or any other device that has a Web browser. The site also allows you to add an event reminder to your calendar to catch the action live on time. Alternatively, you can watch the Apple event live on your smart TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other devices using the Apple TV app.

If you don't have the Apple TV app installed on your devices, you can also watch today's Apple event live via YouTube. Apple's dedicated channel on YouTube will stream the event live. You can also watch it live below:

Apple event 2021: What to expect

Apple is expected to unveil its updated iPad models at today's event. You can anticipate a new iPad mini, an entry-level iPad, and some new iPad Pro models. The updated iPad Pro lineup is speculated to have mini-LED displays and 5G mmWave support. The new iPad Pro models are also expected to have multiple display size options and an all-new Apple chip under the hood. Further, Apple is rumoured to unveil a new version of the Apple Pencil that could be called Apple Pencil 3. This will be an update to the Apple Pencil that was launched in 2018.

In addition to the iPad family, Apple is highly expected to launch its new iMac models at today's virtual event. The next-generation iMac lineup is likely to have Apple's M1 chip that it offered on the MacBook and Mac mini last year. You can also expect some design upgrades in the new iMac models — along with multiple colour options. Apple is also speculated to have a 24-inch iMac ready for today's event.

The Apple event happening today is also likely to be the place where Apple could unveil its much-awaited AirTags — the Bluetooth tracker that could come in two different sizes and compete against similar offerings by Tile. Apple AirTags are expected to come with a waterproof build and have magnetic charging support. Some third-party accessories could be available to let you tag the AirTags easily with your bags or any other objects. It is important to note that Apple already has the infrastructure ready to offer support for AirTags on devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Alongside the AirTags, Apple is due to bring an update to its AirPods that could debut at today's event as AirPods 3. The new AirPods could come with a design that will look quite similar to AirPods Pro and even include its system-in-package (SiP) to offer an upgraded truly wireless audio experience on-the-go.

Apple may also unveil the new Apple TV at its today's event. It could include the A12X chip and include 64GB as well as 128GB of storage options.

The rumour mill also includes some details about Apple's new iPhone hardware, though that's not likely to debut at the event happening today. Apple is also hosting its WWDC 2021 virtually in June where you could expect new updates to its operating systems including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
