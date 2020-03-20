Apple will reportedly launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020 that will have Mini-LED backlighting, a new report suggests, despite launching new iPad Pro models this week. This goes in line with previous reports of Apple launching six new Mini-LED products. The new report suggests that Apple prefers Mini-LED to OLED for its medium-size devices. It also states that Apple's suppliers are ramping up shipments for the recently released iPad Pro models as the need for IT devices at home will be increasing, given the current work from home scenario.

The report by Digitimes states that the volume of the new tablets from Apple to the vendors is expected to rise by 40 percent sequentially in the second quarter, as stated by industry sources. This is mainly because of the current work from home situation where people are forced to stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and this in turn is expected to cause an increase in the sale of IT devices like tablets and laptops.

Digitimes also states that as Apple adopts this Mini-LED backlighting tech and carries out its R&D, it is expected to “commercialise more such devices in the next five years.”

This report suggesting the use of Mini-LED backlighting for iPad Pro follow the previous reports where known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated six new products are in Apple's pipeline. These products are expected to hit the shelves by the end of 2021 but the release dates for most of them are not yet available. It was also noted that these products include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad Mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple recently launched its 2020 versions of the iPad Pro models which have 11-inch and 12.9-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology.