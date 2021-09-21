Amazon on Tuesday launched its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite that features a larger, 6.8-inch display and USB Type-C charging. The new Kindle Paperwhite (aka Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen) comes in two different models — the basic Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The latter will come with more storage space of 32GB and includes an auto-adjusting light sensor. In addition to the new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon is hosting its hardware event on September 28 where it is expected to unveil its new Echo devices and services.

New Kindle Paperwhite price in India, availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 in India, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999. Both models come in a Black colour option and will be available for pre-orders through Amazon.in starting today, the company said. Customers pre-ordering the new Kindle Paperwhite models will be entitled to receive Kindle credits worth Rs. 500 that can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80 percent of the book price.

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition shipping will begin from November 4.

New Kindle Paperwhite specifications, features

The new Kindle Paperwhite features the 6.8-inch glare-free display that is 0.8-inch larger over the 6-inch screen available on the existing Kindle Paperwhite. The display also features smaller 10mm bezels along with a flush-front design. There aren't any changes on the part of pixel density as the new Kindle Paperwhite will have the same 300ppi count that is available on the previous model. However, Amazon claims that it has improved the display with additional 10 percent brightness at the maximum setting to provide a more comfortable experience. There is also an adjustable warm light and white-on-black mode to let users read books in both day and night times — depending on their preferences.

Unlike the new regular Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also includes an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adjusts the display brightness based on ambient lighting.

On the storage front, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition brings 32GB of onboard storage. The all-new regular Kindle Paperwhite, on the other hand, has 8GB storage.

The new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition both are claimed to deliver the longest battery life ever on Kindle that can last for up to 10 weeks. The e-readers also include a USB Type-C port for fast charging that is rated to fully charge the device in 2.5 hours using a 10W adapter. Further, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition additionally includes wireless charging support.

Amazon recently redesigned its Kindle interface that comes preloaded on the new Kindle Paperwhite models. It lets you easily switch between the home screen, library, and your current book. The updated interface also includes a new library experience with new filters, sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

With the new interface and hardware, the new Kindle Paperwhite models are rated to have 20 percent faster page turns and an overall smoother user experience.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition both are made using 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium. As much as 96 percent of their packaging is also made of wood fiber-based materials. Moreover, the new Kindle Paperwhite carries an IPX8 rating to withstand accidental drops in the bathtub and pool.

Amazon hasn't yet provided the images of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Amazon event on September 28

Amazon is hosting its next hardware event at 9:30pm IST on September 28. Although exact details about what the company is planning to launch are yet to be revealed, the invite sent to Gadgets 360 confirms that the virtual event will feature the news about the latest Amazon devices, features, and services. The invite also mentions that there will be “a mix of virtual and on-ground events, live from Seattle”.

The hardware event has also been teased through the About Amazon site. However, since it will be invite-only, we aren't expecting Amazon to livestream the event publicly.

At last year's hardware event, Amazon unveiled its Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock, and Echo Show 10 as some of its new devices. The company also announced Luna as its new game streaming service and an update to its Ring security product lineup with an indoor drone and a car alarm. We may see some updates to all those products and services at next week's event.