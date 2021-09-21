Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display

Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 in India, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 September 2021 13:29 IST
Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon has upgraded its existing Kindle Paperwhite e-reader (pictured) with a new model

Highlights
  • Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6.8-inch display
  • Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition supports wireless charging
  • Amazon is hosting its hardware event on September 28

Amazon on Tuesday launched its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite that features a larger, 6.8-inch display and USB Type-C charging. The new Kindle Paperwhite (aka Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen) comes in two different models — the basic Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The latter will come with more storage space of 32GB and includes an auto-adjusting light sensor. In addition to the new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon is hosting its hardware event on September 28 where it is expected to unveil its new Echo devices and services.

New Kindle Paperwhite price in India, availability

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 in India, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999. Both models come in a Black colour option and will be available for pre-orders through Amazon.in starting today, the company said. Customers pre-ordering the new Kindle Paperwhite models will be entitled to receive Kindle credits worth Rs. 500 that can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80 percent of the book price.

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27, while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition shipping will begin from November 4.

New Kindle Paperwhite specifications, features

The new Kindle Paperwhite features the 6.8-inch glare-free display that is 0.8-inch larger over the 6-inch screen available on the existing Kindle Paperwhite. The display also features smaller 10mm bezels along with a flush-front design. There aren't any changes on the part of pixel density as the new Kindle Paperwhite will have the same 300ppi count that is available on the previous model. However, Amazon claims that it has improved the display with additional 10 percent brightness at the maximum setting to provide a more comfortable experience. There is also an adjustable warm light and white-on-black mode to let users read books in both day and night times — depending on their preferences.

Unlike the new regular Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also includes an auto-adjusting front light that automatically adjusts the display brightness based on ambient lighting.

On the storage front, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition brings 32GB of onboard storage. The all-new regular Kindle Paperwhite, on the other hand, has 8GB storage.

The new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition both are claimed to deliver the longest battery life ever on Kindle that can last for up to 10 weeks. The e-readers also include a USB Type-C port for fast charging that is rated to fully charge the device in 2.5 hours using a 10W adapter. Further, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition additionally includes wireless charging support.

Amazon recently redesigned its Kindle interface that comes preloaded on the new Kindle Paperwhite models. It lets you easily switch between the home screen, library, and your current book. The updated interface also includes a new library experience with new filters, sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

With the new interface and hardware, the new Kindle Paperwhite models are rated to have 20 percent faster page turns and an overall smoother user experience.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition both are made using 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium. As much as 96 percent of their packaging is also made of wood fiber-based materials. Moreover, the new Kindle Paperwhite carries an IPX8 rating to withstand accidental drops in the bathtub and pool.

Amazon hasn't yet provided the images of the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Amazon event on September 28

Amazon is hosting its next hardware event at 9:30pm IST on September 28. Although exact details about what the company is planning to launch are yet to be revealed, the invite sent to Gadgets 360 confirms that the virtual event will feature the news about the latest Amazon devices, features, and services. The invite also mentions that there will be “a mix of virtual and on-ground events, live from Seattle”.

The hardware event has also been teased through the About Amazon site. However, since it will be invite-only, we aren't expecting Amazon to livestream the event publicly.

At last year's hardware event, Amazon unveiled its Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock, and Echo Show 10 as some of its new devices. The company also announced Luna as its new game streaming service and an update to its Ring security product lineup with an indoor drone and a car alarm. We may see some updates to all those products and services at next week's event.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, New Kindle Paperwhite price in India, New Kindle Paperwhite specifications, New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition price in India, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition specifications, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen, Amazon, Kindle Paperwhite
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped

Related Stories

Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  3. Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Signature Edition
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  7. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  8. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  9. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  10. Netflix Attempts to Spark Growth With a Free Mobile Plan in Kenya
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Launch Event Scheduled for October 6, Teaser Tips Rumoured Nokia T20 Tablet
  2. Amazon Launches New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition With Larger Display
  3. CoinBase Lands Another Huge Contract with US Government
  4. Fossilised Footprints of Extinct Species of Elephants Reveal a Prehistoric Nursery in Spain
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped
  6. OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year
  7. Google Meet for Web Gets Automatic Brightness Feature to Improve Visibility During Video Calls 
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Fall In Backdrop of China Evergrande's Debt Worth $300 Billion
  9. NASA Picks Moon Site Nobile Crater for Landing Ice-Hunting Rover in 2023
  10. Cryptocurrencies Post 5th Straight Week of Inflows, Shows CoinShares Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com