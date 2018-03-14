Amazon Kindle Oasis, the company's lightest and most expensive ebook reader, will now come in a Champagne Gold colour variant. The new colour model is available to pre-order in the US for $279.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200), with shipping expected to start in the next week. The gold-coloured version of the Oasis comes with the same features seen in the previous model, such as a 7-inch 300ppi screen, water resistance, Audible support, six-week battery life, and more.

When it comes to pricing, the Champagne Gold variant of the Amazon Kindle Oasis will be available for $279.99 with ads. Meanwhile, Amazon is asking $299.99 if you want to go ad-free. Notably, while the regular Kindle Oasis is available in an 8GB model, buyers will only have the 32GB model of the new colour variant available. Also, to note, it is a Wi-Fi only model. The new variant ships to the US on March 22. In comparison, the Graphite option costs $249.99 (roughly Rs.) for the 8GB Wi-Fi model, and $279.99 (roughly Rs. ) for the 32GB Wi-Fi model.

Though Amazon has had launched its Fire Tablets in multiple colour variants, this is the first time a Kindle e-book reader has been offered in anything other than black or white. It is clear with the pricing and colour choice that Amazon wants to better position the Oasis as its premium model.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on whether Amazon will launch the Champagne Gold colour variant in India. It had introduced Kindle Oasis in the country last year. Currently, the Amazon Kindle Oasis is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB model and Rs. 28,999 for the 32GB model (Wi-Fi + free 3G).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.