Technology News
loading

Amazon Kindle E-Readers Can Now Add Current Book as Lock Screen

Amazon Audible will let iOS users use purchase new audiobooks and utilise their credits within the app itself.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 April 2021 14:10 IST
Amazon Kindle E-Readers Can Now Add Current Book as Lock Screen

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Kindle’s lock screen feature will be available on select Kindle devices

Highlights
  • Only select Amazon Kindle tablets get the new lock screen feature
  • Amazon Audible feature said to be available with v3.45 of the app
  • Some users say the Audible feature was available even earlier

Amazon's Kindle and Audible platforms are receiving new features. In the case of the former, some Kindle e-readers are getting a new feature that will let users set their lock screen as the current book being read. In the meanwhile, Amazon Audible users will now be able to buy new audiobooks directly from the Audible iOS app without having to use the Web browsers on their devices.

Announcing the new feature for Kindle ebook readers, Amazon said that its e-readers will now be able to add the current book being read as the lock screen for Kindle (8th, 10th Gen), Kindle Paperwhite (7th, 10th Gen), Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th, 10th Gen), and Kindle Voyage (7th Gen). Users can check whether their Kindle device is eligible here. Users can select the lock screen, the new Show Cover option can be found under Settings. Users can also pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) to remove lock screen ads, for those tablets sold with the promotion.

Audible is getting a feature that will let its iOS app users buy audiobooks directly from the app, without having to navigate to the website. Along with this, users will now also be able to use their Audible credits directly within the app too, but users will still not be able to purchase additional credits or subscriptions directly from the app. This new feature is thought to have been made available with the version 3.45 of Audible on iOS, and was first spotted by 9to5Mac, which adds that some users have had the functionality for a while.

Apple earlier used to charge 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases, and it is probable that the change happened due to the legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple. The lawsuit will begin in May 2021 as Epic Games claims that Apple charges an “outsized commission” at the App Store and also trapping people in its mobile device world.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis, Kindle Voyage, Audible, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp Pink Scam in Circulation, a Fake App That Could Steal User Data and Gain Access to Phones

Related Stories

Amazon Kindle E-Readers Can Now Add Current Book as Lock Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
  4. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  5. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  7. Acer Predator Helios 300 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  8. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  9. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  10. Poco M2 Reloaded to Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Trailer Introduces Marvel’s First Asian Superhero
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera Scores Same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 5: DxOMark
  3. Google Chrome 90 New Feature to Allow Creating Links to Specific Sections of Webpage
  4. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  5. Elon Musk's Photo From When He Was 17 Shows the Tech CEO's Quirky Side Started Young
  6. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Says Two Outdated Software Bugs Addressed After CERT-in Warns User Data at Risk
  8. Poco M2 Reloaded India Launch Set on April 21, Will Retail on Flipkart
  9. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  10. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Discovered in New Mexico Gets a New Name
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com