Amazon's Kindle and Audible platforms are receiving new features. In the case of the former, some Kindle e-readers are getting a new feature that will let users set their lock screen as the current book being read. In the meanwhile, Amazon Audible users will now be able to buy new audiobooks directly from the Audible iOS app without having to use the Web browsers on their devices.

Announcing the new feature for Kindle ebook readers, Amazon said that its e-readers will now be able to add the current book being read as the lock screen for Kindle (8th, 10th Gen), Kindle Paperwhite (7th, 10th Gen), Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th, 10th Gen), and Kindle Voyage (7th Gen). Users can check whether their Kindle device is eligible here. Users can select the lock screen, the new Show Cover option can be found under Settings. Users can also pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) to remove lock screen ads, for those tablets sold with the promotion.

Audible is getting a feature that will let its iOS app users buy audiobooks directly from the app, without having to navigate to the website. Along with this, users will now also be able to use their Audible credits directly within the app too, but users will still not be able to purchase additional credits or subscriptions directly from the app. This new feature is thought to have been made available with the version 3.45 of Audible on iOS, and was first spotted by 9to5Mac, which adds that some users have had the functionality for a while.

Apple earlier used to charge 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases, and it is probable that the change happened due to the legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple. The lawsuit will begin in May 2021 as Epic Games claims that Apple charges an “outsized commission” at the App Store and also trapping people in its mobile device world.

