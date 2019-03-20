A new Amazon Kindle ebook reader has been launched in India. Called the Kindle (10th Gen), this device has a 6-inch display with a built-in front light. The Kindle (10th Gen) is priced at Rs. 7,999. It's up for pre-orders on Amazon India right now and starts shipping from April 10, 2019. This puts it squarely in between the cheapest Kindle (8th Gen) and the Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen). The most affordable Kindle costs Rs. 5,999 and it does not have a front light, whereas the Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs. 12,999. That means you can't read books on the device when it's dark. The new device appears to be an upgraded variant of the cheapest Kindle.

The Kindle (10th Gen) features 4GB storage and supports Wi-Fi connectivity. Of course, you can adjust the brightness of this Kindle too. When reading in well-lit areas we prefer to set the Kindle's brightness to zero, which effectively switches off the front light. The Kindle (10th Gen) promises a battery life of up to a month on a single charge, which is one of the best features of all Kindle ebook readers.

Available in two colour variants — Black and White — the Kindle (10th Gen) is up for pre-orders now. This device is not waterproof, which is to be expected at this price point. The Kindle (10th Gen) weighs 174g and a 6-inch display with a resolution of 167 pixels per inch. This is lower than the 300ppi display seen on the Kindle Paperwhite. It also features integration with the Amazon-owned book database website Goodreads, which offers book recommendations based on your taste and allows you to check community reviews for your favourite books.

Apart from that it has all standard Kindle features such as Whispersync (sync your progress across Kindle devices and apps), X-Ray (more information on important things in the book), and Smart Lookup (quickly check word meanings and look up Wikipedia).

You can pre-order the Kindle (10th Gen) in India now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.