Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) With Up to 12-Hour Battery Life Launched

The Fire HD 8 tablet comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2020 13:44 IST
Fire HD 8 Plus comes with a wireless charging dock

Fire HD 8 Plus comes with a wireless charging dock

Highlights
  • Fire HD 8 tablet is powered by a 2GHZ quad-core processor
  • The tablets feature 2-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with a case and an adjustable stand

Amazon has launched three new tablets - Fire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) expanding its portfolio. The new 8-inch tablets are touted to offer long battery life and give subscription-based access to a host of ebooks, movies, and TV shows. The Fire HD 8 (2020) tablet comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Fire HD 8 Plus, on the other hand, offers slightly better RAM and six months of Kindle Unlimited.

There is also the new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) tablet that comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, audible books, videos, educational apps and games.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 8 Plus

The Fire HD 8 (2020) tablet has an 8-inch HD (800x1200 pixels) display and is powered by an unnamed 2GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. There are 32GB and 64GB internal storage choices, with the option to further expand storage via microSD (up to 1TB). The company also offers free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets. The tablet comes with 2-megapixel front and rear facing cameras.

Other Fire HD 8 (2020) key features include dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, built-in Alexa assistance, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Fire HD 8 offers up to 12 hours of battery life, and takes less than five hours to fully charge. It weighs about 355 grams and measures 202x 137x 9.7mm. There is also a new Game Mode for an optimised gaming experience.

The new Fire HD 8 (2020) is priced at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700), and a two-pack bundle is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The tablet is up for pre-order already on Amazon US site, and shipping will begin on June 3. It is available in White, Black, Twilight Blue, and Plum colour options.

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes with additional wireless charging support, and takes only 4 hours to fully charge thanks to the 9W in-box charger. It packs 3GB RAM and is bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock. This enabled the Fire HD 8 Plus to transform into a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode.

The Fire HD 8 Plus is priced at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and if you want to purchase it with the wireless charging dock it will cost $139.9 (roughly Rs. 10,500). Pre-orders have begun on Amazon US site, and shipping will begin from June 3. It is available in White, Black, Twilight Blue, Slate, and Plum colour options. With the Fire HD 8 Plus, Amazon is bundling six months of Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Amazon has launched accessory cases for both Fire HD 8 (2020) and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets in Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Plum for $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020)

The new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) also features an 8-inch HD (800x1200 pixels) display, but offers only one 32GB storage option. Expansion of storage up to 1TB is offered via microSD. The refreshed Kids Edition model also runs up to 12 hours and supports USB Type-C port. It comes bundled with a kid-proof case with a new adjustable stand in blue, pink, or purple, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition weighs about 550 grams and measures about 220x161x26mm. The tablet supports parental controls, and Amazon offers over 20,000 premium, age-appropriate books, Audible books, educational apps, games, and videos with FreeTime Unlimited. All the other specifications remain the same.

fire hd 8 kids edition Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2020

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) will start shipping from June 3

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) is priced at $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,500), and customers who purchase two units together will get a 25 percent discount. This tablet is also up for pre-order on the Amazon US site, and will go on sale from June 3. It comes in Blue, Pink, and Purple colour options.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Display 8.00-inch
Processor 2GHz quad-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Display 8.00-inch
Processor 2GHz quad-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020)

Display 8.00-inch
Processor 2GHz quad-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Tasneem Akolawala
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) With Up to 12-Hour Battery Life Launched
