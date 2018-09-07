Amazon has launched an upgraded Fire HD 8 tablet that brings hands-free Alexa integration and runs Fire OS 6.0 based on Android Nougat. Similar to its predecessor that was unveiled last year, the new Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch display and a quad-core SoC. The tablet comes with a starting price tag of $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,740). It includes dual stereo speakers that are powered by Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos technologies. Amazon has also provided an HD front-facing camera sensor to enable video chatting. The new Fire HD 8 is also touted to be two times more durable than the iPad mini 4.

Amazon Fire HD 8 price

The Amazon Fire HD 8 price in the US has been set at $79.99 for the 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage model can be purchased at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 7,900). Both variants come in four colour options, including Black, Marine Blue, Punch Red, and Canary Yellow. The tablet is already available for orders through Amazon.com, though its shipments will begin starting October 4. Amazon has also brought an all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet that comes with a price tag of $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9,300). Furthermore, customers can buy new Fire HD 8 tablet cases in matching colours at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,150).

Amazon Fire HD 8 specifications

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 runs Fire OS 6, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The new Fire OS version is the successor to the Fire OS 5 that was featured on the previous Fire HD 8 model. Amazon has provided core Android Nougat features such as a Doze mode to improve battery life and Adoptable Storage to enhance storage using an external microSD card. Further, the Fire HD tablet has a bunch of proprietary features, including ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, Blue Shade, On Deck, and Prime Video downloads. There is also a Show Mode that offers full-screen visuals complementing voice responses from Alexa. This brings an experience similar to what was initially arrived on the Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot. The tablet also includes a Show Mode Charging Dock that delivers an always-ready Alexa experience. Moreover, you can use the hands-free Alexa integration to play a song, pause a movie, make a video call, read an Audible book, or answer a question by simply asking the voice assistant.

Identical to last year's model, the new Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch HD (1280x800 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz SoC, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. The tablet has a 2-megapixel camera sensor at the front. For storing content, there are 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). The tablet also has dual-band Wi-Fi support and comes with dual stereo speakers. Besides, there is a built-in battery that is touted to offer up to 10 hours of power on a single charge.

There is also the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition that has specifications identical to the new Fire HD 8 tablet, except the protective, "Kid-proof" case and a two-year worry-free warranty. The kids-focused version comes with 32GB of built-in storage and includes preloaded parental controls as well as a kid-safe browser that restricts inappropriate content by using Common Sense Media's and Amazon's native expertise.

