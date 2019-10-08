Amazon on Monday launched its new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved design and advanced innards. Additionally, the e-retailer unveiled the new Kindle Kids Edition e-reader and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet as well. The new Amazon devices are now listed for pre-orders in the US. There is no word on their India launch right now.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch widescreen 1080p full-HD display, 2GHz octa-core processor, and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The tablet will offer up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life with a USB-Type-C port for charging, the official release noted.

Other features include picture-in-picture support, built-in Alexa, and Amazon-exclusive features such as ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) is available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black, and White colour choices. It is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,650) and is available for pre-order today in the US with shipping to begin October 30.

“We've made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, in a statement. “The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favourite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150.”

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the same tablet as the Fire HD 10 but it comes bundled with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case with new adjustable stand in blue, pink or purple. The Kids Edition will come with 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,200). It is also available for pre-orders in the US and the shipping will start October 30.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Lastly, the Kindle Kids Edition is a 6-inch ebook reader with a 167ppi e-ink display and adjustable front light. The e-reader is offer with one year of FreeTime Unlimited subscription.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is now available for pre-orders for $109.99 (roughly Rs. 7,800) in the US. It will also start shipping October 30.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

“Kindle Kids Edition makes reading fun with achievement badges to help motivate readers to complete the next chapter, plus features like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder are designed to help early readers build their reading and comprehension skills,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon, in a statement. “With unlimited access to over a thousand new and popular books in FreeTime Unlimited, kids can easily find books to match their interests and can bring a library of books with them wherever they go - all on a single, lightweight device.”