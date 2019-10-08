Technology News
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, Kindle Kids Edition E-Reader Launch: All You Need to Know

Amazon Fire HD 10 price is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700) in the US.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 18:39 IST
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, Kindle Kids Edition E-Reader Launch: All You Need to Know

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) features a 10.1-inch full-HD display

  • Amazon on Monday launched 3 new devices - two tablets and one e-reader
  • The Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition are nearly the same
  • The Kindle Kids Edition is the first Kindle for children

Amazon on Monday launched its new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved design and advanced innards. Additionally, the e-retailer unveiled the new Kindle Kids Edition e-reader and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet as well. The new Amazon devices are now listed for pre-orders in the US. There is no word on their India launch right now.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch widescreen 1080p full-HD display, 2GHz octa-core processor, and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The tablet will offer up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life with a USB-Type-C port for charging, the official release noted.

Other features include picture-in-picture support, built-in Alexa, and Amazon-exclusive features such as ASAP, For You, X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) is available in Plum, Twilight Blue, Black, and White colour choices. It is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,650) and is available for pre-order today in the US with shipping to begin October 30.

“We've made our best tablet even better with a faster processor, longer battery life, and faster charging,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, in a statement. “The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favourite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150.”

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the same tablet as the Fire HD 10 but it comes bundled with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-proof case with new adjustable stand in blue, pink or purple. The Kids Edition will come with 2-year worry-free guarantee. It has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,200). It is also available for pre-orders in the US and the shipping will start October 30.

Lastly, the Kindle Kids Edition is a 6-inch ebook reader with a 167ppi e-ink display and adjustable front light. The e-reader is offer with one year of FreeTime Unlimited subscription.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is now available for pre-orders for $109.99 (roughly Rs. 7,800) in the US. It will also start shipping October 30.

“Kindle Kids Edition makes reading fun with achievement badges to help motivate readers to complete the next chapter, plus features like Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder are designed to help early readers build their reading and comprehension skills,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon, in a statement. “With unlimited access to over a thousand new and popular books in FreeTime Unlimited, kids can easily find books to match their interests and can bring a library of books with them wherever they go - all on a single, lightweight device.”

Display10.10-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
Display10.10-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution1920x1200 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera2-megapixel
