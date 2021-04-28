Technology News
Amazon Fire HD 10 series is offered in two storage options – 32GB and 64GB – both of which are expandable up to 1TB.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 April 2021 14:33 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets are targeted at kids ages six to 12

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire HD and Fire HD tablets come with a 10.1-inch display
  • Fire HD 10 Kids is quite similar to regular Fire HD 10
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 price starts at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200)

Amazon Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, Fire HD 10 Kids, and Fire Kids Pro tablet models were launched on Tuesday. The new Fire HD 10 series comes with larger 10-inch displays that are claimed to be brighter than the previous generation. The new tablet models have more RAM and more storage options, and an updated design. For kids ages six to 12, Amazon has also brought the Fire Kids Pro tablet models that include the Fire 7 Kids Pro, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. There is also a Fire HD 10 Kids tablet that is specifically aimed at kids ages three to 7.

Amazon Fire HD 10 series, Fire HD 10 Kids, Fire Kids Pro models: Price

Amazon Fire HD 10 price starts at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and is offered in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colours. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus starts at $179.99. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,900) and comes in Sky Blue, Aquamarine, and Lavender colours. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro costs $99.99, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is priced at $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,400), and the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro costs $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,900). All models are up for pre-orders in select regions and will go on sale from May 26.

Amazon Fire HD 10 series specifications

Both the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus feature 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) displays and are powered by octa-core processors clocked at 2.0GHz. The Fire HD 10 comes with 3GB RAM while the Fire HD 10 Plus comes with 4GB RAM while both have 32GB and 64GB storage options with room for expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). For connectivity, both models have dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth v5.1, and 3.5mm headphone jacks. There is a 2-megapixel front facing and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera on both models along with 2 microphones.

amazon fire hd 10 plus image Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus both come with a 10.1-inch full-HD+ display
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

Amazon claims up to 12 hours of battery life with both models, and only the Fire HD 10 Plus supports Qi wireless charging. Fire HD 10 weighs 465 grams while the Plus variant weighs 468 grams.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids specifications

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids has mostly the same specifications as the Fire HD 10 tablet with a few key differences. It is offered in only a 32GB configuration but the storage is expandable. There is no Bluetooth connectivity available on the Fire HD 10 Kids. It is also heavier than the Fire HD 10 series at 716 grams.

Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro series specifications

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro features a 7-inch display with 1,024x600 pixels resolution, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro has an 8-inch display with 1,280x800 pixels resolution, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro has a 10.1-inch display with 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution. They all have quad-core processors with 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB RAM respectively. The Fire 7 Kids Pro comes with 16GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The other two models come with 32GB storage that is also expandable but up to 1TB. The Fire 7 Kids Pro has a claimed battery life of up to 7 hours while the 8-inch and 10-inch models have up to 12 hours of battery life.

Both Fire 7 Kids Pro and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro have 2-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras, while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro carries a 2-megapixel front-facing and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera. The Fire 7 Kids Pro charges via Micro-USB connector, whereas the other two Fire HD Kids Pro tablets have USB Type-C connectors. They all have dual-band Wi-Fi and 3.5mm headphone jacks. Fire 7 Kids Pro weighs 447 grams, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro weighs 544 grams, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro weighs 718 grams.

Display 10.10-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Display 10.10-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Display 10.10-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Display 7.00-inch
Processor 1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1024x600 pixels
RAM 1GB
OS Android
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Display 8.00-inch
Processor 2GHz quad-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Display 10.10-inch
Processor 2GHz octa-core
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Vineet Washington
