Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition has been launched as the company's latest addition to its popular Fire tablet lineup. It is Amazon's largest tablet designed for kids. The Fire Kids Edition tablets by Amazon have previously been available in 8-inch and 7-inch variants. But now, there is a 10-inch version. The key features of the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition are its full-HD display, a quad-core processor, 32GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card up to 256GB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Separately, Amazon is also rolling out an update to the other Fire tablets so they can double as an Echo Show. Users will now get a Show Mode Charging Dock to complete the transformation.

While the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a larger and more powerful tablet designed for kids, it is equipped with similar hardware as the Fire HD 10 tablet that was launched in 2017. As mentioned, it sports a 10.1-inch (1920x1200 pixels) full-HD display and 32GB of storage. Similar to the previous variants, the new HD 10 comes with a rubber bumper around the edge and a simplified software. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year FreeTime subscription for access to apps, games, books, and videos. Following that, Amazon Prime users will be charged $2.99 (roughly Rs. 200) per month.

Amazon says that the tablet is protected by a "no questions asked" two-year guarantee where it can be replaced if a kid manages to break it. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is available for purchase right now, but shipping will start on July 11. The tablet has been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 13,700). It is available in three colour options - Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet also comes with several parental control options, which are similar to the ones found in the previous models. "We hear from parents how important it is to have the tools they need to make decisions about their child's screen time," said Kurt Beidler Director of Kids & Family, Amazon. "We work hard to provide parents with those tools so they can stay connected to their child's digital experience, including FreeTime parental controls and Parent Dashboard, which make it easy for parents to participate in their child's activity and adjust tablet settings remotely."

Coming to the new Show Mode Charging Dock, it provides an easy way to charge the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets, while propping them up at the same time. While the Show Mode is not yet a part of the Kids Edition tablets, it is set to arrive on all current generation Fire tablets starting on July 2. It is essentially a hands-free Alexa experience with on-screen information like you would get with the $160 Echo Show. You can ask Alexa to show camera feeds, weather, trending news, and more. When you exit Show Mode, it will function as a normal tablet again.

Amazon Show Mode Charging Dock

Amazon will offer Show Mode Charging Docks for the 8-inch and 7-inch Fire HD tablets only. In terms of pricing, the Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 is $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400), and the 10-inch version is $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400). Both of the devices are currently available for pre-order, and they will start shipping on July 12.

