Amazon Kindle Oasis has received a significant upgrade from the model that was introduced back in 2017. The all-new Kindle Oasis comes with a colour adjustable front light that lets you customise the colour tone from cool to warm to get a comfortable reading experience during daytime and at night. Amazon has also offered the iconic ergonomic design for one-handed reading. The new Kindle Oasis also sports dedicated page turn buttons and is equipped with the latest e-ink display technology that is touted to offer fast page turns.

The all-new Kindle Oasis is currently available for pre-orders through Amazon.in at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs. 24,999 for the 32GB option. It comes in Graphite and Champagne Gold colour options. Moreover, Amazon will start shipping the new model from August 19. Customers purchasing the new Kindle Oasis are eligible to avail three months of Kindle Unlimited at Rs. 2. Additionally, for all pre-book customers, there will be a 100 percent discount on the purchase of any one ebook worth Rs. 500.

Just like the 2017 model, the all-new Kindle Oasis flaunts a 7-inch display with a pixel density of 300ppi. There is, however, the new colour adjustable front light that makes a major difference from the predecessor and gives a strong reason to upgrade. The built-in light, which is powered by 25 LEDs at the front, lets you customise the colour tone to easily shift from a daytime to a night-time reading experience. You can also schedule the screen warmth to update the colour tone automatically with sunrise and sunset or as per your given time slots.

In addition to the colour temperature customisation, the front light is also adaptive and can automatically adjust the brightness of the screen based on lighting conditions. The new Kindle Oasis also comes with the next-generation e-ink technology that is claimed to deliver a fast page turning experience. Amazon hasn't detailed the advancements over the existing e-ink technology, though.

The latest Kindle Oasis has an IPX8-rated build that is rated to protect against immersion in up to two metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes. The ebook reader is also claimed to withstand accidental drops and splashes. Further, there is a thin ergonomic design for one-handed reading along with dedicated page turn buttons on the right side. Similar to other Kindle models, the new Kindle Oasis can be your reading source for weeks on a single charge.

