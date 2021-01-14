Technology News
Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max Rugged Android Tablets for Kids Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Alcatel TKEE Mid and TKEE Max come at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,699, respectively.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 January 2021 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Alcatel

Alcatel TKEE Mini comes with a 7-inch display

Highlights
  • Alcatel TKEE Mini will be available by the end of the month
  • Alcatel TKEE Mid comes with MediaTek MT8766B SoC
  • All three tablets come with a removable bumper case

Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, and TKEE Max tablets for kids have been launched by TCL in India. The new tablets come preloaded with the subscription-based Kidomi super app that offers access to books, games, and videos for children between 3–13 years. The Alcatel TKEE kids tablets also come with TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Care displays. The TKEE Mid and TKEE Mini both tablets also include a soft protective bumper case. In contrast, the TKEE Max includes a bumper case that comes along with a foldable back stand.

Alcatel TKEE Mini, TKEE Mid, TKEE Max price in India, availability details

Alcatel TKEE Mid price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999, while the TKEE Max carries a price tag of Rs. 8,699. Both tablets will be available for purchase through Amazon and select retail outlets in the country. The Alcatel TKEE Mini, on the other hand, will be available by the end of the month, and its price details will be revealed at the time of its availability.

Alcatel TKEE Mini specifications

The Alcatel TKEE Mini runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with a 7-inch (1,024x600 pixels) display that offers a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8167D SoC, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The tablet also includes a microSD card for expanding the built-in storage. There is a 2,580mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to three hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Specifically for kids, the TKEE Mini is made of a tough build that is claimed to withstand more than 1,000 drops from heights of 12, 24, and 40 inches. There is a foldable, bendable back stand. The tablet also comes in a removable bumper case for additional protection.

The preloaded Kidomi app offers over 3,000 games and 2,500 videos for young users. Also, there is a proprietary interface that comes along with parental controls to let parents set usage limits and view app and content usage history.

Alcatel TKEE Mid specifications

Unlike the TKEE Mini, the Alcatel TKEE Mid runs on a full-fledged Android 10 operating system and comes with an 8-inch (1,280x800 pixels) HD display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8766B SoC, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a TF card slot for expanding the storage by up to 256GB. The tablet comes with 4G connectivity and packs a 4,080mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of talk time on 4G networks in a single charge.

alcatel tkee mid image Alcatel TKEE Mid

Alcatel TKEE Mid features an 8-inch display 
Photo Credit: Alcatel

 

The Alcatel TKEE Mini is tested with more than 1,000 drop tests at up to 100 centimetres, according to the company. The tablet also comes with a foldable stand and a soft protective bumper case that's removable. It includes the Kidomi app that provides free all to all its apps for the first 30 days, with 25 apps remaining free to use post the 30-day usage.

Alcatel TKEE Max specifications

The Alcatel TKEE Max runs on Android 10 and features a 10-inch (1,280x800 pixels) IPS display. It comes with a quad-core MediaTek MTK8167B SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The built-in storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The tablet also packs a 4,080mAh battery that is touted to offer 400 hours of standby time on a single charge.

alcatel tkee max image Alcatel TKEE Max

Alcatel TKEE Max offers a large, 10-inch display
Photo Credit: Alcatel

 

Kids can access preloaded science, technology, engineering, art, and math content through the TKEE Max tablet. There is also a removable bumper case as well as a foldable back stand for convenient use. Moreover, the tablet is claimed to have undergone over a thousand drop tests from a height of 100 centimetres.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Alcatel TKEE Mini

Alcatel TKEE Mini

Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT8167D
Resolution 1024x600 pixels
RAM 1.5GB
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 2580mAh
Alcatel TKEE Mid

Alcatel TKEE Mid

Display 8.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT8766B
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4080mAh
Alcatel TKEE Max

Alcatel TKEE Max

Display 10.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MTK8167B
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1280x800 pixels
RAM 2GB
OS Android 10
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4080mAh
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
