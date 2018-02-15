TCL licensed brand Alcatel on Thursday announced the launch of its POP4 10 4G LTE tablet in the Indian market. The POP4 10 tablet comes with a pre-installed learning app with NCERT books for all grades, available in English, Hindi, and Urdu which will be accessible offline. The tablet will go on sale starting 12am on February 16. All Alcatel tablets, including the POP4 10 4G, are available exclusively via Flipkart according to the company's announcement at CES last month.

Alcatel POP4 10 price in India

Alcatel POP4 10 price in India is Rs. 10,999. The tablet will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from February 16. In a special launch offer, first 200 customers of the Alcatel POP 4 10 can purchase the Alcatel KB9030 Bluetooth keyboard for just Re. 1. The tablet is available in Dark Grey and Silver colour variants.

Alcatel POP4 10 specifications

The single-SIM (Micro) Alcaltel POP4 10 tablet runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out-of-the-box. It sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) display. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM.

In the camera department, the Alcatel POP4 10 features a 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet has 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). There is a 5830mAh battery under the hood, rated to give the voice-calling tablet up to 30 hours of talk time. It also has 5GB Onetouch Cloud storage support available.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, Wi-Fi Direct, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the Alcatel POP4 10 are 259.2x156x7.955mm and its weight is 449 grams.

Speaking at the launch, Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India said, "Premium design and high performance are two of the most sought-after features by a tablet user. This tablet is designed to cater to the requirements of our consumers featuring a wonderful 10.1 FHD display and providing an incredible 4G LTE network with Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core processor. I am sure the Indian consumer will love our latest offerings."

Adarsh Menon, Head of Electronics and Private Lables, Flipkart, said, "Larger screen tablet is a growing segment in India. With more and more media consumption on mobility devices, larger screen is gaining prominence. We are delighted to partner with Alcatel for the launch of POP 4 10. It a perfect blend of productivity and entertainment packed into one device."

