Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi, iBall Slide Enzo V8 Tablets Launched in India

 
, 19 February 2018
Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi, iBall Slide Enzo V8 Tablets Launched in India

Highlights

  • Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi and iBall Slide Enzo V8 launched in India
  • Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi and iBall Slide Enzo V8 are priced under Rs. 10,000
  • The new Alcatel tablet sports a 10.1-inch HD IPS display

Alcatel and iBall on Monday expanded their existing tablet portfolio by launching new models under Rs. 10,000 price bracket days ahead of new smartphone launches taking place at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Alcatel has launched the A3 10 Wi-Fi at a price of Rs. 6,999 that is available for purchase via Flipkart, while the iBall Slide Enzo V8 dual SIM tablet with 4G VoLTE support is priced at Rs. 8,999. Both new tablet models sport IPS display panels with multi-touch support.

Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi specifications

The Android 5.0 Lollipop-based Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi features a 10.1-inch HD (1280x800 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8127 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The tablet has a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

Alcatel has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the A3 10 Wi-Fi that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The tablet has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, Micro-USB 2.0, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. There are audio and video playback support for formats such as AAC, AMR, AWB, MP3, OGG, WAV, DivX, XviD, MPEG4, VP8, H.263, and H.264. The tablet packs a 4060mAh battery. Besides, it measures 255x155x9.5mm and weighs 475 grams.

iBall Slide Enzo V8 specifications

The dual SIM Android 7.0 Nougat-based iBall Slide Enzo V8, on the other hand, has a 7-inch IPS display with an HD (1024x600 pixels) resolution. The tablet has a quad-core SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus camera sensor on the back and a 2-megapixel camera sensor on the front. Both cameras are accompanied with LED flash and have features such as face beautification, burst mode, and a self timer.

iball slide enzo v8 iBall Slide Enzo V8

iBall Slide Enzo V8

The iBall Slide Enzo V8 has 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). The tablet has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB OTG support in terms of connectivity, apart from 3G/ 4G VoLTE, and comes bundled with a Y-cable that has two USB ports. Voice calling support with built-in call recorder is included as well. It packs a 3500mAh battery and includes preloaded apps from Microsoft and Google. Lastly, the tablet has support for 22 Indian languages.

Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi

Alcatel A3 10 Wi-Fi

Display

10.10-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

1280x800 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 5.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4060mAh
iBall Slide Enzo V8

iBall Slide Enzo V8

Display

7.00-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

1024x600 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3500mAh
