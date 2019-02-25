Alcatel 3T 10 Tablet With Optional 'Audio Station' Launched at MWC 2019

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet has been launched alongside three Alcatel smartphones at MWC 2019. All four devices were made by TCL Communication, a licensee of Alcatel brand. The biggest highlight of the tablet is its optional Audio Station, which help make it what the company calls a 'smart 2-in-1 system'. The Audio Station is essentially a speaker that can be clipped onto the tablet, docking it. Read on for more details about the Alcatel 3T 10 price, specifications, and release date.

Alcatel 3T 10 price, release date

The Alcatel 3T 10 will become available later this year, the company said, starting EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 14,400). A bundle with the Audio Station will start at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,400), Alcatel announced. As we mentioned, the Alcatel brand at MWC 2019 also introduced three new smartphones - the Alcatel 1S, Alcatel 3 (2019), and Alcatel 3L.

Alcatel 3T 10 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Alcatel 3T 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 10-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) with 10-point capacitive touch. It is powered by a 1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8765B SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The tablet comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

There is a 2-megapixel (interpolated to 5-megapixel) rear camera with a 2P lens, an f/2.8 aperture, and a 1/5-inch sensor size with 1.65-micron pixels. It bears the same setup for the front camera. The tablet is also touted to provide DSP voice recognition up to 3 metres away.

Sensors on board the Alcatel 3T 10 include an accelerometer, while connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB 2.0, and GPS. It measures in at 260x156.6x8.95mm, and weighs 440 grams. It runs on a 4,080mAh battery, it is rated to deliver up to 4.5 hours of video playback time, and a standby time of 670 hours.

As for the Audio Station, it features a 2,000mAh battery, and is rated to deliver a playback time of 7 hours. The battery also charges the tablet when connected. It measures 185x67mm, and features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, a 3.5mm aux jack, a Micro-USB port, and a microSD card reader. When connected to the tablet, the Audio Station creates an on-screen hub to give users at-a-glance information.