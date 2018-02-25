Alongside launching new smartphones and Wi-Fi hotspots, TCL Communication has launched two new Alcatel 1T tablets at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The new tablets, dubbed the Alcatel 1T 10 and Alcatel 1T 7, run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and come with a proprietary Kids mode. The tablets will go on sale Europe, Latin America, and Asia starting the second quarter of this year. Price details are expected to be available locally. As we mentioned, the company alongside also launched new smartphones, and these included one of the first Android Go smartphones - the Alcatel 1X.

The Kids mode on the Alcatel 1T 10 and Alcatel 1T 7 is designed to offer preloaded content and apps, including a dedicated kids camera and a drawing app. Also, the mode has a parental control interface that allows parents to set usage limits. The tablets additionally include an Eye Care mode that reduces blue light emission to relieve visual fatigue.

Alcatel 1T 10 specifications

The Android Oreo-based Alcatel 1T 10 features a 10.1-inch display with 1280x800 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8321 SoC, which has four cores at a clock speed of 1.3GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The tablet also has a rear-facing 5-megapixel camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

TCL Communication has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Alcatel 1T 10 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The tablet also has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and FM radio. It packs a 4000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 430 hours of standby time on a single charge. Sensors on board include a G-sensor. Besides, the tablet measures 255x155x9.35mm and weighs 415 grams.

Alcatel 1T 7 specifications

The Android Oreo-based Alcatel 1T 7, on the other hand, has a 7-inch TFT display with 1024x600 pixels resolution. The tablet has a quad-core MediaTek MT8321A/D SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, paired with 1GB of RAM. It has a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

For storing content, the Alcatel 1T 7 has 8GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The tablet has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and FM radio. It comes with a built-in 2580mAh battery that can provide a standby time of up to 430 hours, as per the company's claim. The tablet measures 189.5x111x9.15mm and weighs 245 grams.