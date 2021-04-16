AirPods 3 and third-generation Apple Pencil are tipped to be in the works, if a new tipster is to be believed. An image of the alleged AirPods 3 has surfaced online alongside information that Apple is preparing to release the product and that users “can look forward to.” The tech giant is hosting the Spring Loaded event on April 20 where it is largely anticipated to launch new models of iPad Pro. Alongside, Apple could unveil the third-generation Apple Pencil 3 as well.

A Chinese tipster, going by the name of Uncle Pan Pan, has shared on Weibo an image of what he claims to be AirPods 3. The case and the earbuds have a similar design as AirPods 2, apart from slight differences in cutouts for sensors and noise flow. The tipster claims that AirPods 3 and third-generation Apple Pencil are being readied for release. The tipster did not offer any hint on a possible release date, but we may see at least one of these products at Apple's Spring event on April 20.

The upgraded Apple Pencil may launch alongside the rumoured iPad Pro (2021) models. A recent leak suggested that the next-gen Apple Pencil may have a glossy finish and a detachable nib. An Apple patent in the past also suggested that the company could bring a major new feature to the Apple Pencil through the ability of changeable tips. This hints that the stylus may support a tip module with paint, ink, or even graphite in the future.

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that AirPods 3 are not ready for mass production yet, and may launch sometime in Q3 2021. Even though the image leak is too close to the event, it may be a while before Apple releases the product in the market.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.