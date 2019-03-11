Apple is expected to launch its seventh-generation entry-level iPad model this year. The Cupertino-based company may keep the new iPad's design similar to the last year's model. The seventh-generation iPad is expected to retain Touch ID and a headphone jack. Apple had introduced a new 9.7-inch iPad last year without any major cosmetic changes and added support for Apple Pencil. This year's entry-level iPad model is expected to add new internals while keeping the same look, focusing towards the education sector.

According to a new report from Macotakara, Apple is expected to retain the same enclosure as last year's iPad. The report also cites some sellers that claim Apple hasn't finalised the screen size yet, and it could be bumped up to 10-inch. Apple could also launch a new iPad mini model alongside the seventh-generation iPad.

Earlier reports had indicated that the upcoming iPad mini 5 may look similar to its processor and could launch in the first half of 2019. iOS 12.2 beta release had earlier hinted at the new iPad and iPad mini models skipping Face ID.

The 2019 iPad will not include the top-of-the-line features that we've seen on the iPad Pro series last year. Apple will also keep the headphone jack on the new iPad. The company's iPad Pro models last year didn't include a headphone jack.

However, there's still no word on whether Apple will keep the Lightning port or switch to USB Type-C on the 2019 iPad model. What's nearly certain is that the new iPad will include a new processor apart from other internal upgrades.

The entry-level 2019 iPad model could debut alongside the iPad mini 5 at an event in March this year. Previous reports had indicated that Apple may hold a launch event in March for new AirPods 2 and the company's much-anticipated new video streaming service. Apple is also expected to launch its news subscription service on March 25 this year.