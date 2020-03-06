Technology News
12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report

Kuo had earlier said six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 6 March 2020 19:11 IST
12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report

Apple is reportedly using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro
  • Multiple laptops also expected to be launched by the end of 2020
  • Mini-LED backlighting for a few models of LCD monitors would be adopted

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020.

The report claimed that the iPhone maker would also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for "a few models of LCD monitors", but it was unclear if that referred to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays, MacRumors reported on Thursday, citing DigiTimes.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier claimed that the company was developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 -- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models,

Kuo had revealed that the iPhone maker was expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Meanwhile, the upcoming MacBook may be a 5G-enable MacBook models in the second half of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones. This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed.

Further reading: Apple, iPad Pro, MacBook
Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus

