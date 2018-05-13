Mother's Day 2018 is here, and if you are someone who's left Mother's Day gift shopping to the last minute and are looking for ideas, we're here to help. Our first tip - go easy on all those flowers, chocolates, and the usual gifts; tt's 2018 and your mother would really appreciate practical and more useful gifts. We've handpicked a list of tech products you can gift to impress your mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, or even your wife. Some of these can be quite useful in their day-to-day lives while some can be just fun to use. Here are our top picks for best Mother’s Day 2018 gift ideas.

1. Kindle Paperwhite

A Kindle Paperwhite is a perfect gift for your mother. If she loves to read, she'll get hooked on it in no time and if she doesn't, she'll fall in love with reading all over again. Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6-inch backlit display that's really easy on the eyes. The battery lasts a few weeks on a single charge and the e-reader is compact to carry around. What's more, Amazon's Kindle Store in India offers books at much cheaper rates.

You can add a Kindle Unlimited subscription to make this gift even more valuable this Mother's Day. The subscription allows Kindle readers to access over 1 million Kindle titles for free. Amazon also sells a Paperwhite Starter Pack variant which comes bundled with device protection plan, e-books, and a free cover.

Price: 10,999 | Where to buy: Amazon

2. Amazon Echo

We know what you're thinking. A smart speaker for my mother? She doesn't need one. Of course, no one really does. But once you get started, and get a hang of it, there's nothing quite like it. There's a learning curve involved, but it's worth the time.

You can choose from a large number of useful Alexa skills that can help your mother in her day-to-day activities. Some use-cases could involve setting up morning alarms, checking temperature, setting timers, listening to music, and even calling up friends using Echo speakers. You can even setup custom Alexa skills and have a little fun while you're at it.

Price: Rs. 9,999 | Where to buy: Amazon

3. Fitbit Ionic smartwatch

Fitness is crucial in today's times and it's even more important to track it. A good fitness band helps you keep a track of your daily activities and, in some ways, helps push you towards achieving your fitness goals. This Mother's Day, gift your mom a Fitbit Ionic smartwatch to help her stay fit.

Fitbit Ionic is packed with features and comes with an impressive battery life. It can track daily activities, monitor sleep and can also offer personalised step-by-step workout routines.

Price: Rs. 22,990 | Where to buy: Amazon

4. Apple iPad 9.7-inch

The iPad makes an obvious gift choice for your mother. It's perfect for browsing the Web, watching videos, playing games, and just about anything a typical laptop can do. Your mother wouldn't need a powerful tablet like the iPad Pro, but the latest sixth-generation iPad could be perfect for her. It has all the latest internals to power her daily activities and supports the Apple Pencil too.

In case she prefers to use it while on the move, go for the cellular variant otherwise the Wi-Fi-only option is great as well. In terms of storage options, if she's going to stream a lot of content you could pick the entry-level 32GB variant. If she plans on storing a lot of media on the iPad, you could go with the 128GB variant this Mother's Day.

Price: Rs. 28,000 | Where to buy: Flipkart

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 can be a great instant camera for your mother. It's simple, fun, and easy to carry around. It can be useful for casual photography although you'll need to stock up on film rolls. It uses two AA-sized batteries and comes with a flashing LED light.

Price: Rs. 3,699 | Where to buy: Amazon

6. Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones

Gift your mother Sony's WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones so that she can enjoy her music in peace, without getting irritated by all that noise you make around the house. Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones come with noise cancellation which can be controlled using a mobile app.

You also get touch-sensitive sensors on the headphones for skipping songs and controlling volume. The battery can last for about 30 hours on a full charge. It's perfect if your mother travels a lot.

Price: Rs. 27,490 | Where to buy: Amazon

