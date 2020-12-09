Apple recently upgraded its iPad Pro lineup with its custom-designed M1 SoC. At its Spring Loaded event earlier this week, it launched the 2021 M1 iPad Pro in two sizes - 12.9-inch and 11-inch - each of which is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, as well as different RAM+storage configurations. The Cupertino-based technology giant claims that its M1 SoC offers 40 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation that featured the Apple A12Z Bionic SoC, and the latest lineup also comes with 5G connectivity in Cellular models. However, some features like the display resolution, and secondary camera resolution remain the same as last year's Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. Both these models have Bluetooth v5, and are offered in the same colour options.

Here we will compare the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) with the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) model to highlight the differences between the price and specifications of the two tablets.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) vs iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020): Price in India

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base Wi-Fi only model and Rs. 1,13,900 for the base Wi-Fi + Cellular model. They will be offered in Silver and Space Grey colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. The tablets will be available for pre-orders from April 30, and Apple says that shipping will start in the second half of May.

In comparison, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) price in India starts at Rs. 89,707 for the base Wi-Fi only model and Rs. 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant on Amazon. They are offered in Silver and Space Grey colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) vs Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020): Specifications

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) features a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED-backlit display with 2732x2048 pixels resolution, ProMotion, and True Tone. Apple says that the display offers up to 600 nits peak brightness typically, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR. It also features HDR and Dolby Vision support. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) packs a Liquid Retina LED-backlit display with 2732x2048 pixels resolution, 600 nits peak brightness, ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour support.

Under the hood, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) comes with Apple's M1 eight-core processor that Apple claims offers 75 times faster CPU performance compared to the original iPad. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM in the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models, and 16GB RAM on the 1TB and 2TB storage models. In comparison, the Apple Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) is powered by Apple's A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, coupled with 6GB of RAM for all variants. As mentioned, last year's model comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

When it comes to the camera, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) gets a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 12-megapixel wide-angle with an f/1.8 aperture lens. It is paired with a 10-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree field-of-view along with a LiDAR scanner. The rear setup is also capable of 2x optical zoom. At the front is a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens that offers 122-degree field-of-view, and supports Center Stage.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) comes equipped with the same 12-megapixel wide camera, and 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera. However, at the front, there is a 7-megapixel TruDepth camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) models include 5G (only on Wi-Fi + Cellular model), Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), GPS (only on Wi-Fi + Cellular model), and Bluetooth v5. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) models come equipped with USB Type-C port, 4G (only on Wi-Fi + Cellular model), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), GPS (only on Wi-Fi + Cellular model), and Bluetooth v5. They both also feature the Smart Connector, for attaching accessories like the keyboard. In terms of dimensions, the 2021 Wi-Fi only model weighs 682 grams, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model weighs 684 grams. It measures 280.6x214.9x6.4mm. The 202 Wi-Fi only model weighs 641 grams, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model weighs 643 grams. It measures 280.6x214.9x5.9mm.

Both 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro models ship a four-speaker setup and five studio quality microphones. They are compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. When it comes to battery, Apple claims that both the models offer up to 10 hours of surfing the Web on Wi Fi or watching video, and up to 9 hours of surfing the Web using a cellular data network.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.