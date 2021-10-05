Best Budget Tablets You Can Get Great Deals On

If you're looking for deals on good Android tablets, consider the picks below. These tablets include picks from Samsung, Lenovo, Panasonic, and more. These tablets give you the performance you need, without charging too much, making them a great option for a mix of tasks like teleconferencing, reading books and magazines, or general entertainment devices.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an 8.7-inch display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio for a fantastic viewing experience. Its 5,100mAh battery comes with fast adaptive charging. In terms of performance, it has a powerful MediaTek MT8768T processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Long-Lasting Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 22.05 cm (8.7 inch), Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi-only Tablet, Gray ₹ 11,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front snapper.

2. Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus is powered by the ultrafast MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, with 650MHz PowerVR GE8320 gaming GPU. Its 5,000mAh is said to provide playback for up to 9 hours. The tablet features a 10.3-inch full-HD (1920x1200) display with narrow bezels.

Great For Gamers Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet (10.3-inch/26.1 cm, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi + LTE, Volte Calling), Platinum Grey ₹ 12,999 The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus features a rear 8-megapixel camera with auto-focus and a front 5-megapixel shooter.

3. Panasonic Tab 8

The Panasonic Tab 8 is a dual SIM (Nano + Nano) tablet that supports 4G LTE. It has an 8-inch touchscreen, a 5-megapixel front camera, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The tablet runs on Android Pie v9.0 and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor. In addition, it has a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery.

Voice Calling Enabled Panasonic Tab 8 HD Tablet (20.32 cm (8 Inch), 3GB | 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Voice Calling, Dual Sim), Black ₹ 10,999 The Panasonic Tab 8 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 gives an immersive experience with its 10.4-inch (2000x1200 pixels) display and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. It also achieves a seamless gaming experience thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB of RAM. The tablet features an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Entertainment Powerhouse Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 26.31 cm (10.4 inch) ₹ 15,999 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a 7,040mAh battery with fast adaptive charging.

5. Lenovo Tab M10

Lenovo Tab M10 comes with a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen that has a 1280x800 pixels resolution. Running on Android Pie v9.0, this tablet is powered by the 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor. It has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus.

Family Entertainment Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2GB, 32GB, WiFi) Slate Black ₹ 9,749 Lenovo Tab M10 features a face recognition login and a Kids Mode for kids' safety online.

6. Lenovo Tab M8 (2nd Generation)

The Lenovo Tab M8 features a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB internal storage. Its 8-inch (1280x800 pixels) display and Dolby Audio-tuned speakers combine to offer an immersive experience. Also, Lenovo claims that its 5,000mAh lithium-ion polymer battery can support up to 18 hours of web browsing.

Sleek Metal Body Lenovo Tab M8 HD Tablet (8-inch, 2GB, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only), Grey ₹ 8,949 The Lenovo Tab M8’s display is certified by the TUV as it reduces the amount of harmful Blue light.

7. Alcatel Tkee Max

The Alcatel Tkee Max tablet's 10.1-inch display is TUV certified and the tablet itself has an Eye Protect Mode that reduces harmful Blue light. It has a 1.2GHz MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM. Alcatel claims that the Tkee Max can support up to 4 hours of video playback at maximum brightness and volume.

Kid-Friendly Experience Alcatel TKEE MAX Tablet with Google Voice Assistant (10.1inch, 2GB+32GB, Wi-Fi only, Android 10, Type C Charging), Mint Green ₹ 9,499 The Alcatel Tkee Max features a Parental Remote Control that lets parents manage the study and playtime of their kids.

Best Budget Tablets You Can Get Great Deals On

