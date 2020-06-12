Technology News
loading

Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform Facebook into an encryption-focused messaging company.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 June 2020 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005

Highlights
  • Chris Cox is returning as Facebook's Chief Product Officer
  • Cox had left Facebook in March last year
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "I'm really excited Chris is coming back!"

Facebook's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post on the social media platform.

Cox left Facebook in March last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Zuckerberg shared Cox's Facebook post on Thursday, adding "I'm really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!".

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Chris Cox, Mark Zuckerberg
Chinese Users Saw Zoom as a Window Through the 'Great Firewall'
Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report

Related Stories

Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  6. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  7. Redmi 8A Dual Adds 64GB Storage Option in India
  8. Jio Fiber Users to Get Free One-Year Amazon Prime Subscription
  9. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  10. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month
  2. Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery
  3. Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head
  4. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Kicks Off in India for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S
  5. Resident Evil Series Crosses 100 Million Units Sold Globally, Developer Capcom Announces
  6. Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report
  7. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) With Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU Launched
  8. Google Assistant’s Voice Match Now Works on More Smart Speakers, You Can Also Set a Default Speaker
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Availability Teased
  10. iQoo 3 Volcano Orange Colour Variant Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com