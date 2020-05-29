Technology News
loading

Zuckerberg Distances Facebook From Twitter in Trump Fight

While Facebook does apply labels to misleading posts, it exempts from review posts by politicians.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 May 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zuckerberg Distances Facebook From Twitter in Trump Fight

Trump remains one of Facebook's top political spenders

Highlights
  • Facebook outsources its fact checking to media partners
  • Zuckerberg said Trump's comments on Tuesday did not hit Facebook's bar
  • Trump had posted unsubstantiated claims on both Twitter and Facebook

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took pains to distance his company from Twitter and its fight with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, as the White House moved to scrap a law protecting social media companies. Republican Trump, who accuses social media firms of bias against conservatives, without evidence, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday for the first time.

"We have a different policy I think than Twitter on this," Zuckerberg told Fox News, Trump's preferred broadcaster.

Both sites take down content that violates their terms of service, but Facebook's approach, he said, has "distinguished us from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger on free expression and giving people a voice."

While Facebook does apply labels to misleading posts, it exempts from review posts by politicians, a decision that some lawmakers and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden say helps lies to flourish online.

Unlike Twitter, Facebook outsources its fact checking to media partners and says it takes no stance itself. (Disclosure: Reuters is one of Facebook's fact-checking partners and receives compensation through the program.)

The split with Twitter comes despite Zuckerberg's more aggressive posture against misinformation in recent months, including pledges to wipe from Facebook's apps any misleading posts about the novel coronavirus which could cause physical harm.

Facebook took down a coronavirus-related post from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in March. It also explicitly bans content that misrepresents methods for voting or voter registration "regardless of who it's coming from."

Zuckerberg said Trump's comments on Tuesday did not hit Facebook's bar to be considered in violation of its voter suppression rules.

Trump had posted unsubstantiated claims on both Twitter and Facebook saying the governor of California was sending mail-in ballots to anyone living in the state, "no matter who they are or how they got there," although ballots are only sent to registered voters.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/jack-dorsey) said Trump's claims "may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot" and hit back at the White House for pinning the decision on a mid-level Twitter staffer.

A Twitter spokeswoman said that senior executives, including Dorsey, had approved the decision to label Trump's tweets.

Twitter, for its part, has at times sought to differentiate itself from Facebook. Last year, it announced a political advertising ban just as criticism of Zuckerberg's fact-checking exemption was reaching a fever pitch.

Trump remains one of Facebook's top political spenders, although campaign ads comprise a tiny slice of its total revenue.

Nu Wexler, a former spokesman for both companies, said Twitter's political ads decision gave it more freedom to maneuver now. Trump's threats against the platform, he said, amounted to little more than "Washington kabuki theater."

"Trump has much less leverage over Twitter than other companies. Twitter don't [sic] sell political ads, they're not big enough for an antitrust threat and he's clearly hooked on the platform," Wexler tweeted.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Donald Trump, Twitter, Fact Checking
Lunar Eclipse June 2020: When Is Next Lunar Eclipse, India Timings, How to Watch Live
Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earbuds Set to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 2,000

Related Stories

Zuckerberg Distances Facebook From Twitter in Trump Fight
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  5. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  6. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
  7. TRAI Releases Recommendations for Unified Numbering Plan in India
  8. In a First, Twitter Adds Warning to US President Donald Trump’s Tweet
  9. OLED vs QLED vs LED: Which Type of TV Should You Buy?
  10. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 With Helio P22 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Makes It Easier to Share Your Location Using Plus Codes
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) Laptop With Intel Lakefield Chip, 8GB of RAM Launched
  3. Tesla Performance Opens Door to Elon Musk Payday
  4. Vodafone Idea Says ‘No Proposal’ Before Board on Stake Sale to Google
  5. Realme Buds Q True Wireless Earbuds Set to Launch in India ‘Soon’, Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  6. Zuckerberg Distances Facebook From Twitter in Trump Fight
  7. Lunar Eclipse June 2020: When Is Next Lunar Eclipse, India Timings, How to Watch Live
  8. OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.3 Update in India
  9. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 4 at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price in India, Launch Offers, More
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Next Sale on June 3 via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com