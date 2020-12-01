Technology News
loading

Zoom Q3 Results Show COVID-Related Breakneck Growth Is Slowing Down

In each of the previous two quarters, Zoom had added more than 100,000 customers with at least 10 employees.

By Associated Press | Updated: 1 December 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Q3 Results Show COVID-Related Breakneck Growth Is Slowing Down

Analysts predict Zoom’s revenue next year will reach $3.1 billion (roughly Rs. 22,800 crores)

Highlights
  • Zoom’s stock price has fallen more than 20 percent from its all-time high
  • The shares are still six times higher than where they ended last year
  • Zoom’s spike in consumer demand has given it a competitive edge

Zoom's videoconferencing service remains a fixture in pandemic life, but its breakneck growth is showing signs of tapering off as investors debate whether the company will be able to build upon its recent success after a vaccine enables people to intermingle again.

For now, Zoom is thriving as tens of millions of people who never heard of the service at the beginning of the year rely on its video meeting tools to connect with their co-workers, teachers, friends and family while efforts to fight contain the pandemic prevent them from going into offices, schools and most many other places. That dependence boosted Zoom's fortunes, producing a pandemic-driven success story that was highlighted again Monday with the release of the company's quarterly results for the August-October period.

Zoom's revenue more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $777 million (roughly Rs. 5,700 crores), yielding a profit of $198 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crores), up from just $2.2 million (roughly Rs. 16 crores) a year ago. Both those figures easily topped the estimates among analyst surveyed by FactSet Research, but Zoom's stock still shed 5 percent in Monday 's extended trading after the numbers came out.

One possible reason for the reaction is that number of companies anteing up for Zoom's subscription version of its service isn't rising as rapidly as during the pandemic's early stages. Zoom ended its latest quarter with 4,33,700 customers with at least 10 employees, an increase of 63,500 customers from July. In each of the previous two quarters, Zoom had added more than 1,00,000 customers with at least 10 employees.

While that slowdown was considered an inevitable, the drop-off is nevertheless causing many investors to start considering the possibility that Zoom won't be able to maintain the momentum it gained from this year's stay-at-home orders after a substantial portion of the population is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.

As more investors have conclude Zoom has already reached its zenith, the company's stock price has fallen more than 20 percent from its all-time high of $588.84 (roughly Rs. 43,300) reached last month. Despite the decline, the shares are still more than six times higher than where they ended last year.

Those still betting on Zoom believe many subscribers who signed up for subscriptions to the videoconferencing service during the pandemic will continue to pay for it after the crisis is over as companies continue to limit the number of employees into their offices and cut back on business travel after learning how much can be accomplished in virtual meetings.

“The trends of remote work had started long before the pandemic and they have just been accelerated by this," Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom's chief financial officer, said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “Given the adoption and the way we have seen all segments, from small business owners to individuals all the way up to large organizations, embrace Zoom, we really expect that those remote working trends will continue even after there is a vaccine."

In a reflection of the high hopes for Zoom, analysts polled by FactSet predict the company's revenue next year will reach $3.1 billion (roughly Rs. 22,800 crores). That would be a roughly 20 percent increase from revenue of nearly $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 19,100 crores) that Zoom is projecting for this year. An effective vaccine also would probably widen Zoom's profit margins because it is spending more money this year offering a free service to about 1,25,000 schools that are instructing students online instead of in classrooms.

But Nucleus Research analyst Trevor White thinks Zoom is more likely to become known as a “one-hit wonder” after the pandemic, partly because of competition from bigger companies such as Microsoft and Google that can also bundle together other business products with their videoconferencing services.

“Zoom's spike in consumer demand has given it a competitive edge that cannot transition well into the reopened economy,” White predicted.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom
Samsung Galaxy A32 Alleged Renders Show Quad Rear Cameras, 6.5-inch Notched Display
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements, Release Date, Price, PS5 Upgrade, and More

Related Stories

Zoom Q3 Results Show COVID-Related Breakneck Growth Is Slowing Down
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com