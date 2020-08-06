Technology News
Porn Video Interrupts US Court Hearing for Accused Twitter Hacker

The purpose of the hearing was to discuss reducing bail terms set for the 17-year-old Tampa resident arrested last Friday over the hack last month of the accounts of major US celebrities.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 August 2020
  • The hack affected at least 130 accounts
  • Bail for the 17 year old was set for $725,000
  • The 17-year-old was arrested along with two others, aged 19 and 22

A court hearing held via Zoom for a US teenager accused of masterminding a stunning hack of Twitter was interrupted Wednesday with rap music and porn, a newspaper reported.

But the interruptions with music, shrieking, and pornography became so frequent that Judge Christopher Nash ended up suspending it for a while, the Tampa Bay Times said.

Investigators view the youth -- AFP has chosen not to release his name because he is a minor -- as the brains behind the mid-July cyber-attack that rocked Twitter.

Hackers accessed dozens of Twitter accounts of people such as Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Elon Musk, after gaining access to the system with an attack that tricked a handful of employees into giving up their credentials.

The hack affected at least 130 accounts, with tweets posted by the usurpers duping people into sending $100,000 (roughly Rs. 74,83,000) in Bitcoin, supposedly in exchange for double the amount sent.

Bail for the 17 year old was set for $725,000 (roughly Rs. 5.42 crores) and in the hearing his lawyers were seeking to reduce it.

After the judge suspended the hearing, and eventually resumed it, hackers went at it again -- with interruptions that disguised their user names as organisations such as CNN and BBC.

In the end, judge Nash ruled against reducing the youth's bail.

He was arrested along with two others, aged 19 and 22, one of whom lives in Britain, and was charged with cyber fraud.

