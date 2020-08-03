Technology News
loading

Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23

Zoom customers in China received an email on the change, informing that it would provide them with “better local support.”

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2020 16:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23

In June, Zoom came under fire when it shut an account belonging to a group of US-based Chinese activists

Highlights
  • Zoom has been distancing itself from its China operations
  • Zoom users in China received an email informing them of the change
  • Zoom listed three partners that can offer its commercial service in China

Zoom Video Communications will shift to a partner-only model in mainland China from August 23, suspending direct sales to all customers in the region, the company said on Monday.

Zoom customers in China received an email on Monday informing them of the change, and telling them it would provide users with "better local support."

In the email, seen by Reuters, Zoom listed Bizconf Communications, Suiri Zhumu Video Conference, and Systec Umeet - as partners that can offer its commercial service to customers in China.

Zoom has been distancing itself from its China operations, which had come under the scrutiny of human rights activists and privacy advocates.

The company announced in May that it would suspend new free user registrations in China and limit new user registrations to enterprise customers who sign up through authorised sales representatives.

But in June, Zoom came under fire when it was revealed it had shut an account belonging to a group of US-based Chinese activists who were attending an online video group chat to memorialise the Tiananmen Square massacre.

In a blog post, Zoom confirmed it had temporarily shut down the accounts due to request from China's government. It said that it had re-instated the terminated accounts and "will have a new process for handling similar situations."

Months earlier, security researchers discovered that Zoom re-routed some calls through its servers in China, even if those calls were placed outside China.

The company said that the re-routing took place in "extremely lmited circumstances" and that it took its mainland China data centers off of an approved list of backups for users outside of China.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Video Conferencing, China
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Leaked User Manual Confirms Leaked Details
  3. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  7. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  8. WhatsApp May Get 138 New Emojis on Android
  9. Moto G9 Plus Spotted in US FCC Database, Battery Details Tipped
  10. Philips Expands Its Audio Range in India With Four New Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Rumoured to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus, New Products on August 11 at 10th Anniversary Virtual Event
  2. Microsoft TikTok US Acquisition: Deal Talks Draw Criticism in China
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Tipped to Come With UWB Technology for Fast File Transfer
  4. Zoom to Shift to 'Partner-Only' Model, Suspend Direct Sales in China From August 23
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A50 Start Receiving August 2020 Security Patch: Report
  6. Philips TAT4205BK, TAN2215BK Wireless Headphones, HTL4080 and HTL1045 Soundbars Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Cortana Support for Android, iOS to End in Early 2021
  8. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Case Renders Leak, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Snapdragon Model Spotted on Geekbench
  10. iQoo 5 Series May Launch This Month, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com