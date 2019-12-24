Technology News
loading

With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation

Liu Shichao now has over 130,000 followers on Twitter, drawn to his beer-drinking clips

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation

Photo Credit: Reuters

Shichao is popularly known as "Fatty from Hebei province" on Twitter

Highlights
  • Shichao hails from a nondescript village in China called Zhengyuansi
  • Twitterati are drawn to the beer-drinking clips of the odd job labourer
  • An old video of Shichao on Twitter went viral, gaining 12 million views

In a short online video, a Chinese man with a round face and a buzz cut pops open a beer cap with a single chopstick. After a sip, he quickly lifts the bottle to his mouth while giving it a few sharp turns. A small "tornado" forms in the bottle, and Hebei Pangzai, or "Fatty from Hebei province", as the 34-year-old is known on Twitter, drinks it all in seconds.

Hebei Pangzai's real name is Liu Shichao. The odd job labourer hails from Zhengyuansi, a nondescript village where everyone knows everyone.

Thanks to the Internet, Liu now has over 130,000 followers on Twitter, drawn to his beer-drinking clips. This week, he even had three new American friends visit him in his village.

His claim to fame was an old video of Liu's shared on Twitter in August. It went viral, gaining 12 million views.

In the video, Liu opens a beer bottle with a chopstick, mixes the beer with several other liquors, including baijiu, a potent Chinese liquor made from grain.

He lights the concoction, uses his finger to carry off a bit of the flame to light his cigarette, then drinks the whole thing.

He said he knew something was up when he first got hundreds of new followers on Kuaishou, a short video-sharing platform popular among people in small Chinese cities and the countryside. All of them wrote their comments in English.

After some Internet sleuthing, Liu got onto Twitter, which connected him to an audience outside of China.

He declined to say how exactly he logs on to Twitter. While software to circumnavigate China's Great Firewall is not technically banned, it remains a murky legal area.

Liu first got onto Kuaishou in 2016.

"One of the first videos I saw was a brick-breaking video," he said. "Those videos looked fake, and I thought I could do a real one."

So he did.

He also started making the drinking videos, and later, cooking videos.

At the peak of his fame on the Chinese Internet, he had more than 400,000 Kuaishou followers. When he held live broadcasts, he could earn up to 300 yuan (roughly Rs. 3,000) on a good day.

As for his current fame, Liu remains sceptical about becoming a career influencer.

"You can't depend on this for a living. This is just for when I have some free time."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Liu Shichao, Twitter
The Netflix Decade: How One Company Changed the Way We Watch TV
With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  4. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  5. Donald Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force
  6. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  7. Popular Messaging App ToTok Reportedly an Emirati Spying Tool
  8. Netflix Price Cuts Are Heating Up India's Streaming War
  9. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  10. Realme Set to Take on Mi Note 10 Series With 108-Megapixel Camera Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer Launched: 1 Year Validity, Unlimited Voice Calls, Other Benefits at Rs. 2,020
  2. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
  3. With 'Tornado Beer' and Brick-Breaking, Chinese Villager Becomes Twitter Sensation
  4. Netflix Girds for Price War in India Streaming Battleground
  5. Boeing Fires Dennis Muilenburg, Names David Calhoun as CEO Amid Max Crisis
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite May Launch at CES 2020
  7. Realme Working on 108-Megapixel Camera Phone, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  8. Solar Eclipse 2019: Date, Timings, Where to Watch Solar Eclipse Live, and More
  9. Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set Launched, Offers Utilitarian Design and Features at Affordable Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.