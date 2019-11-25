WhatsApp's Android and iOS apps stack two stickers in a single line if they are sent in quick succession. Stacking two stickers saves on-screen space, and even though it is not functionally very useful, it is a neat addition nonetheless. The sticker stacking feature, or grouped stickers, is now reportedly rolling out to WhatsApp's Web client as well. WhatsApp has apparently been working on this feature since August, and has now finally begun rolling out grouped stickers to users via the stable channel for the messaging app's Web client.

WABetaInfo recently tweeted that grouped stickers for WhatsApp Web are now available. But in order to enable the sticker stacking feature, users will have to close and then restart the window in which a WhatsApp web session is active. However, it appears that the grouped stickers feature is being rolled out in a phased manner and will reach users over the course of the upcoming weeks. Here's how the stacked stickers look in the WhatsApp mobile app:

This is how grouped stickers in WhatsApp mobile looks

We tried to replicate WhatsApp's grouped stickers on its Web client, but couldn't see group stacking in action. We tried it on Windows as well as macOS, and with a trio of Web browsers, but couldn't see two stickers stacked together in a single line the way they appear in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Even after logging out of our WhatsApp Web session, logging back in and repeatedly testing with different Web browsers, we couldn't see grouped stickers. If you can see sticker stacking in WhatsApp web, do let us know. Also, remember that two stickers will be stacked together in a single line only when they are sent consecutively. WhatsApp Web recently landed the consecutive voice message playback feature, a feature that is available in the mobile app as well.