Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report

The updated WhatsApp Web is also said to bring a new archive feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 July 2021 15:11 IST
WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is enhancing its original disappearing functionality with the new feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Web is said to have started receiving an update
  • WABetaInfo has reported about the update for Web users
  • WhatsApp was earlier spotted testing the feature on Android

WhatsApp Web has started receiving an update that allows users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once, according to a report. The new feature, which is called ‘view once, was originally spotted on a recent WhatsApp for Android beta release. The feature has not rolled out for all users on mobile yet, but it is now apparently also being tested on WhatsApp Web. In November, the Facebook-owned platform introduced a disappearing messages feature that allowed users to make conversations that won't be permanent in nature and disappear after seven days. Unlike some other popular apps though, WhatsApp does not allow users to set how long the messages would be available for, so the messages remain available for one week.

WABetaInfo has reported about the rollout of WhatsApp Web version 2.2126.11 that lets users make photos and videos disappear from the chat once they are viewed. Users are said to see a ‘view once' button while sharing media content through the Web client — if the feature is already available for their WhatsApp account.

whatsapp web view once rollout wabetainfo WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web version 2.2126.11 appears to have brought the 'view once' feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last month, WhatsApp was spotted testing the ‘view once' feature for WhatsApp for Android users. WABetaInfo at that time reported that it was rolled out to beta testers through WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.14.3.

WhatsApp will make it easier for users to share sensitive photos and videos through its platform on a temporary basis by offering the new disappearing feature. However, recipients will still have the option to store the media content on their devices by capturing screenshots.

The updated WhatsApp Web release is also said to have a new archive feature where the instant messaging app will no longer notify users about messages coming to an archived thread.

whatsapp web update new archive image wabetainfo WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web updates archived chats feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp may not make its new features available to all users initially. However, WABetaInfo, said that WhatsApp was continuously increasing this access to more people. Gadgets 360 was not able spot the WhatsApp Web update at the time of filing this story.

In addition to the two new features for WhatsApp Web users, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month revealed that the app is working on a Disappearing Mode to let you disappear messages shared across chats and groups. Both executives also confirmed the rollout of the ‘view once' feature and suggested testing multi-device support in the coming days.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Web 2.2126.11, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launched in India
WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Has Been Officially Confirmed
  2. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  3. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  4. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  6. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  10. You Can Review OnePlus Buds Pro, Nord 2 5G: Here’s How to Participate
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A03s Now Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  2. WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report
  3. Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launched in India
  4. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch
  5. 5G rollout: Juhi Chawla's Plea Over Case Dismissal Deferred Till July 29 by Delhi High Court
  6. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Downloads in 10 Days of Its Sony Store Return
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Brings Mission Ignition Mode, New Weapons, Changes in Raking System
  9. Flipkart Owned by Walmart Raises $3.6 Billion, SoftBank Returns as Investor
  10. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 Update Rolling Out in India to Improve Battery Life, Fix Delayed Notifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com