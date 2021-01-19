Technology News
WhatsApp Asked to Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy by MeitY

The ministry said that the proposed changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy "raise grave concerns.”

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 January 2021 15:09 IST
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates, told the court that the plea was not maintainable

Highlights
  • Central government agreed with the court that issue needs to be analysed
  • WhatsApp told the court that private chat messages would remain encrypted
  • The change in policy would only affect the business chats on WhatsApp

The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable.

In a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said India is home to the largest user base of WhatsApp globally and is one the biggest markets for its services.

The proposed changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy "raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens," it wrote.

The ministry asked WhatsApp to withdraw the proposed changes and reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security.

Stating that Indians should be properly respected, it said, "any unilateral changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy would not be fair and acceptable."

The MeitY letter comes a day after the Delhi High court said that accepting the new privacy policy of instant messaging app WhatsApp was a "voluntary" thing and one can choose to not join the platform if one did not agree with its terms and conditions.

"Even Google Maps captures all your data and stores it," the court said.

"It is a private app. Don't join it. It is a voluntary thing, don't accept it. Use some other app," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said to the petitioner, a lawyer, who has challenged WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which was earlier slated to come into effect in February but has now been deferred till May.

The court further said it could not understand what data would be leaked according to the petitioner and since the issue requires consideration, it will be listed on January 25 due to paucity of time on Monday.

The central government also agreed with the court that the issue needs to be analysed.

WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation. They further told the court that private chat messages between family and friends would remain encrypted and cannot be stored by WhatsApp and this position would not change under the new policy.

The change in policy would only affect the business chats on WhatsApp, they said.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

