Technology News
loading

Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers

MeitY has asked contact information of Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 May 2021 10:02 IST
Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers

The new rules require social media platforms like WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence

Highlights
  • The ministry has sought details of the three key personnel
  • It has asked the platforms to report on their status of compliance
  • Companies losing their intermediary status in case of non-compliance

The government on Wednesday asked large social media platforms to immediately report their status of compliance with the new digital rules.

In a note to ''significant social media intermediaries'', the IT Ministry said the additional due diligence required from such large digital platforms has come into effect from Wednesday.

The ministry has sought details and contact information of Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Grievance Officer, and Nodal Contact Person who have been appointed by digital platforms under the new social media rules, as per the note seen by PTI.

"As you including your parent company or any other subsidiary, provide a variety of services in India some of which falls within the definition of SSMIs (significant social media intermediaries) in the context of the IT Act and the aforesaid Rules. Accordingly, as part of ascertaining the compliance to these Rules, you are requested to provide the following information...," the ministry said.

Apart from details such as name of the app, website, and service falling within the scope of significant social media intermediary, the ministry has sought details of the three key personnel, as well as the physical contact address of the platform in India.

It has asked the platforms to report on their status of compliance with the new rules.

"If you are not considered as SSMI, please provide the reasons for the same including the registered users on each of the services provided by you. The Government reserves the right to seek any additional information, as may be permitted within these Rules and the IT Act," it said.

The ministry has asked large social media companies to confirm and share their response at the earliest "and preferably today itself".

The new rules require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these social media companies losing their intermediary status that provides them exemptions and certain immunity from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

The new rules require them to take down any content flagged by the authorities within 36 hours, and set up a robust mechanism to respond to complaints.

The new IT rules also require significant social media intermediaries - providing services primarily in the nature of messaging - to enable identification of the "first originator" of information that undermines sovereignty of India, security of the state, or public order.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook
Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up

Related Stories

Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  3. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  8. ISRO History: Twitter Thread Captures Space Agency’s Incredible Journey
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says Government Exceeded Powers With Encryption-Breaking Rule
  2. Digital Rules: IT Ministry Asks Social Media Platforms for Compliance Status, Contact Details of Officers
  3. Friends: The Reunion Date, Time, How to Watch, Trailer, and More
  4. PS5 India Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, More
  5. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  6. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  7. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  8. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  9. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  10. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com