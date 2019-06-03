Technology News

#VacuumChallenge Is the Latest Viral Trend to Take Internet by Storm

#VacuumChallenge videos have been watched over thousands of times on social media.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
#VacuumChallenge Is the Latest Viral Trend to Take Internet by Storm

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Capri Sun/ Insane Syther Gaming

After the Kiki challenge, the 'Bin bag challenge' or 'Vacuum challenge' has resurfaced on the Internet as a new craze among users on Twitter and Instagram. The unusual challenge involves people moving inside a huge garbage bag after which a vacuum is used to suck the air out of the bag.

Since the challengers would be sealed inside the garbage bag, they would have a hard time moving their bodies. Those who take up the challenge are seen having difficulty adjusting to the new situation as the air gets sucked up, making them react with amusement and laughter.

The videos have been watched over thousands of times on social media platform. Some have even made children take up the challenge.

Now, many young people are itching to try it because it seems easy and funny but it could actually be very dangerous.

Some people have expressed concerns about the dangers that the challenge involves.

A boy who tried the challenge said on Twitter: "I was lying there for 2 hours before my parents came home."

Problems could arise if someone is left alone with the trash bag as they might face difficulty in breathing.

Detailing the experience, another person wrote: "It looks like I'm wearing a leather jumpsuit."

This challenge was created a few years ago but has recently surfaced on the Internet again.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vaccum Challenge, Twitter, Instagram
Swiggy Daily App Launched for Homestyle Meals, Now Live in Gurugram
Infineon to Buy Cypress Semiconductors in $10 Billion Deal
Honor Smartphones
#VacuumChallenge Is the Latest Viral Trend to Take Internet by Storm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
  2. BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  5. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  6. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  7. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  8. Apple WWDC 2019 Starts Today: Here's How to Watch Keynote Live Stream
  9. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Nokia 3 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update With May Android Security Patch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.