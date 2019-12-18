Technology News
loading

UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations

The authority claimed the utility of this monitoring agency would help in gauging public sentiment in connection with Aadhaar.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had moved the apex court challenging the UIDAI's decision

Highlights
  • UIDAI had invited bids for a social media monitoring agency
  • The agency was expected to deal with misconceptions about Aadhaar
  • UIDAI contended that it will not float another tender in the future

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) told the Supreme Court on Tuesday it has withdrawn the controversial tender seeking to invite bids for a social media monitoring agency to deal with misconceptions about Aadhaar. The authority contended before Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph that it will not float another tender in the future. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra had moved the apex court challenging the UIDAI's decision and terming it an utter violation of right to digital privacy.

In July 2018, the authority had floated a tender inviting bids for an agency with technical capability to monitor and track online conversations. This agency would have done a sentiment analysis of all such conversations and flagged any discrepancy in sentiments and worked out and neutralised negative sentiments.

The authority claimed the utility of this monitoring agency would help in gauging public sentiment in connection with Aadhaar and also assist in sorting out misconceptions, often resulting in misgivings, with the unique identification project.

Moitra, in the petition filed through Nizam Pasha, claimed the process of engaging a social media monitoring agency is a tool aimed at social media surveillance. "This is just another social media surveillance centre by another name," she said in the petition.

The Centre withdrew the tender floated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after it was challenged before the apex court in another PIL filed by Moitra.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing with advocates Pasha and Ranjeeta Rohatgi, requested that the statements made by UIDAI be recorded in the order and the PIL was disposed off in terms of the statement. This is the second occasion when the Centre has backtracked on its plans of social media surveillance in PILs filed by Moitra.

After several hearings on the matter, the UIDAI on Tuesday told the court the tender has expired and it has no plans of reviving the tender or floating a similar tender.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI, Supreme Court, Mahua Moitra
Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  3. Realme Buds Air Review
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Carry Cannabis to Space Next Year
  8. CRISPR to Water on Mars: 6 Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of the Decade
  9. JBL Unveils Solar-Powered Headphones With ‘Virtually Unlimited Playtime’
  10. Xiaomi May Have a Motorola Razr (2019) Competitor in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. IMAX With Laser Looks Set to Enter India With PVR Cinemas in Mumbai
  2. Jio Fiber Brings Data Vouchers Starting at Rs. 101 to Offer Up to 2TB Additional Data
  3. Facebook Owns Top Four of the Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade
  4. UIDAI Shelves Plan to Hire Social Media Monitoring Agency to Track Online Conversations
  5. Jabra Elite 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  7. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  8. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  9. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  10. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.