Technology News
loading

Twitter's Trending Topics Flooded by Porn Bots: Report

Since these spams are seen under the "Top" tab of the trending section, people see them first when visiting any key trending topic.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter's Trending Topics Flooded by Porn Bots: Report

Representational image

Not just Facebook-owned Instagram, porn bots have now flooded Twitter and unlike Instagram, these spam accounts include photos of women in bikinis along with words relevant to trending topics on the micro-blogging platform to lure users.

According to a report in Engadget, these spams show up under the "Top" tab of Twitter's trending section and are "even more brazen in their attempts to lure in gullible readers".

Once clicked on these accounts, the users are taken to porn sites, asking for personal information, including email address, age, location and credit card number.

Since these spams are seen under the "Top" tab of the trending section, people see them first when visiting any key trending topic.

"All the accounts were created in August and they used the 'Pinned Tweet' feature of the app to try to promote a website," said the report on Wednesday.

For example, a bot with the handle @calvi_anna said: "My WhatsApp is on the site in the profile information about me, call me. Watch my private videos for free after a simple registration".

Once you click, you are redirected to porn sites.

"Some of these are the same sites you'll come across when you fall for a scheme from the bots leaving comments on Instagram, except on Twitter they're using trending topics to run their operation, the report added.

In a statement, Twitter said it is working hard to ensure this type of spam does not appear in search results or conversations.

"Sometimes, it can miss these dubious accounts and when that happens, people do have the option to report them," Twitter told Engadget.

The appearance of such porn bots on Twitter's trending topics comes at a time when the feature is already under scrutiny.

The feature has been "blamed for gaslighting conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein, the American millionaire and convicted sex offender who recently committed suicide in a New York City jail".

According to Twitter's "Sensitive Media Policy", you may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within a live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting sexual violence and/or assault is also not permitted.

"Adult content is any consensually produced and distributed media that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal," reads the policy, adding that "If you share this content within Tweets, you need to mark your account as sensitive".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Honor Smartphones
Twitter's Trending Topics Flooded by Porn Bots: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. NASA Confirms Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  3. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  4. HTC Wildfire X to Go on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Offering Up to 6 Extra Months of Usage on 12-Month Plans
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  7. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance and Camera Next Week
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Be Powered By Helio G90T SoC, MediaTek Confirms
  10. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Contractors Can Listen to Xbox Players' Chats: Report
  2. Twitter's Trending Topics Flooded by Porn Bots: Report
  3. Samsung Display Said to Cut LCD Production to Focus on Quantum Dot OLED Panels
  4. Twitter to Meet Manchester United Over Pogba Racist Abuse
  5. Airtel V-Fiber Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data for Six Months: All You Need to Know
  6. LG K50S, K40S With Octa-Core SoCs, Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Specifications, Features
  7. Tata Sky Broadband Offering Up to 6 Months of Extra Usage on 12-Month Plans
  8. Apple Plans to Tap China's BOE for Advanced iPhone Screens: Report
  9. Realme Teases Launch of New Smartphone Series Next Week, Targets Higher Performance and Photography
  10. Amazon, Microsoft, 'Putting World at Risk of Killer AI': Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.