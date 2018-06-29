Twitter's New Product Head Is Periscope CEO Kayvon Beykpour

Twitter said on Thursday its product head Ed Ho will be stepping down and named former live-streaming service Periscope's Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

The social network said Ho was stepping down from the role for personal reasons and that he would continue as an adviser in a part-time capacity.

Twitter on Thursday made it easier for users to identify political campaign ads and know who paid for them, as social media platforms faced the threat of US regulation over the lack of disclosure on such spending.

The microblogging site launched 'Ads Transparency Center' to allow anyone to view ads that have been put on Twitter, with greater transparency about US federal election campaign ads.

The tool follows Twitter's recently launched political campaign ads policy and a similar move by Facebook, which started a searchable archive of US political ads last month.

