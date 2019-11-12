Technology News
loading

Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans

Twitter last year banned deepfakes in the context of intimate media.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans

Photo Credit: Alastair Pike/ AFP

Social media platform Twitter on Monday unveiled its plan for handling deepfake videos and other manipulated media, and called for feedback from the public. In the run-up to the US presidential election in November 2020, social platforms have been under pressure to tackle the threat of manipulated media, including deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to create realistic videos in which a person appears to say or do something they did not.

Twitter's new proposal, laid out in a blog post, said it might place a notice next to tweets sharing "synthetic or manipulated media," warn people before they like or share such tweets, or add a link to a news story showing why various sources think the media is synthetic or manipulated.

The company also said it might remove tweets with such media if they were misleading and could threaten physical safety or lead to other serious harm.

It proposed defining synthetic and manipulated media as any photo, audio or video that has been "significantly altered or fabricated in a way that intends to mislead people or changes its original meaning." This would include either deepfakes or more manually doctored "shallowfakes."

Twitter last year banned deepfakes in the context of intimate media: its policy prohibits images or videos that digitally manipulate an individual's face onto another person's nude body.

While there has not been a well-crafted deepfake video with major political consequences in the United States, the potential for manipulated video to cause turmoil was demonstrated in May by a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, manually slowed down to make her speech seem slurred.

After the Pelosi video, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was portrayed in a spoof video on Instagram in which he appears to say "whoever controls the data, controls the future." Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not to take down the video.

In July, US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote to the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet's Google asking for the companies' plans to handle the threat of deepfake images and videos ahead of the 2020 elections.

Twitter has opened its new proposal up for public input through a survey and tweets with the hashtag #TwitterPolicyFeedback until November 27.

Last month, Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it would join Facebook and Microsoft in their "Deepfake Detection Challenge," a contest to spur research into the area.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Deepfake
Apple Plans Standalone AR and VR Gaming Headset by 2022 and Glasses Later
Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  3. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  4. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  5. Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Inside Edge Season 2
  6. How to Know When Someone Unfollows You on Instagram
  7. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  8. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Ordered to Pull Financial Fraud Adverts by Dutch Court
  2. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Improves Fingerprint Sensor, Brings November Security Patch: Report
  3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — J.J. Abrams Credits Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley Talks ‘Darth Rey’
  4. ByteDance's Toutiao Ordered by China to Fix Search, Saying National Hero Smeared
  5. Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out
  6. Twitter Wants Your Feedback on Its Deepfake Policy Plans
  7. Apple Plans Standalone AR and VR Gaming Headset by 2022 and Glasses Later
  8. Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Hit Record $38 Billion in China
  9. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, Chadwick Boseman Respond to Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel
  10. SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini Satellites for Global Internet With Plans for Thousands More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.