Twitter has started testing a new voice messaging feature for direct messages on the platform. The feature is being rolled out in a phased manner to users in India, Brazil, and Japan starting Wednesday, February 17. Voice DMs extends the ability to send voice notes as direct messages or DMs from voice tweets that the company had introduced last year. And just like for voice tweets, each voice DM can be a maximum of 140 seconds long. The test feature is being made available for both Android and iOS users.

Sending a voice DM is pretty straightforward. You can open an existing conversation in your DMs on Twitter or start a new one. Tap the voice recording icon once to start recording your message and tap it a second time to end. You can also listen to your message before sending it across. iOS users also have the option to press-and-hold the voice recording icon to start recording a message and swipe up and release the icon to send it immediately after they are done talking.

Sending voice DMs on Twitter is being made available only for Android and iOS users for now, but users can listen to the messages they receive even via a Web browser. Twitter says that the new feature will give users more ways to express themselves and create a more human experience for storytellers and listeners alike.

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice,” said Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

Twitter had first introduced audio messaging on its platform with Voice Tweets in June last year. It allows users to send voice notes as tweets with or without accompanying text.

