Technology News
loading

Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch

Twitter had rolled out its verification application process on May 20.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 31 May 2021 14:47 IST
Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Twitter has partially confirmed Twitter Blue, paid subscription service that the company may launch soon

Highlights
  • Twitter opened verification requests for about 10 days
  • Twitter said that they are reviewing verification requests
  • Twitter had described six categories eligible for verification

Twitter has stopped taking new verification requests just over a week after relaunching the programme on May 20. During the brief period of ten days, the company said it received a large number application which has pushed it to pause new applications. In a tweet, the company said that they were “rolling in” the verification requests received so far and will reopen requests soon. Twitter awards a blue badge to verified accounts. It described the categories of people eligible to apply when it relaunched the verification programme. Twitter is also working to introduce Twitter Blue, a paid subscription to the microblogging site that will have some exclusive features.

Twitter started rolling out its new verification application process just over a week ago. In a tweet, the company explained that they are pausing accepting new applications while they review the submitted applications.

While announcing the relaunch of the verification programme, the company had told that it'll be adding a blue badge to verified profiles to help distinguish them from the non-verified ones. The social media platform also described six categories of accounts that were eligible to apply for verification. These included government, companies, brands and organisations, news organisations and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter has partially confirmed Twitter Blue, the paid subscription service that the company may launch soon. The paid service was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jan Manchun Wong as an in-app purchase within its app listing on Apple's App Store. The date of arrival of Twitter Blue for public access hasn't been revealed yet.

Twitter Blue is said to bring features including the anticipated ‘Undo Tweet' option and new colour themes. The service is priced at $2.99 (Rs. 269 in India) for a month. However, it isn't accessible through the Twitter app at this moment.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter verification programme, Twitter Blue
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report

Related Stories

Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Launched in India
  2. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  3. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  4. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  5. Your Fitbit Smartwatch Could Soon Detect Your Snoring
  6. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  7. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
  10. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Launch Facebook-Like Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Twitter Has Paused Accepting Verification Requests in Just Over a Week After Relaunch
  3. Google Hid Privacy Settings on Android Phones, Made Confusing Data Collection Policies: Report
  4. Google Pixel 6 Camera Improvements Tipped, Include Gimbal-Like Stabilisation, Samsung Sensor
  5. China to Send 3 Astronauts to Its Space Station Tianhe aka Heavenly Harmony in June
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Design
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G With 120Hz Display Launched in India, Realme Smart TV 4K Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  8. Twitter Must Comply With New IT Rules for Digital Media, Says Delhi High Court
  9. Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired, 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies
  10. Elon Musk Found a 'Great Idea' for Dogecoin, Joining in on Social Media's Ribbing of His Favourite Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com