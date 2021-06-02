Technology News
loading

Twitter Verification Application Process Restarted for Users Looking for a Blue Badge

Twitter has restarted the process for taking verification applications four days after a sudden pause.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 June 2021 14:04 IST
Twitter Verification Application Process Restarted for Users Looking for a Blue Badge

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter announced the resumption of taking verification applications through a tweet

Highlights
  • Twitter has once again started taking verification applications
  • The process originally began on May 20
  • Twitter, however, paused it last week, with assurance on its resumption

Twitter on Wednesday announced that it had resumed the process of taking user requests for their profile verification after pausing them last week. The verification application process was restarted on May 20 — after a long halt of more than four years. However, the microblogging platform paused that process over a week after its restart. Twitter, while pausing the application process for verifying profiles, promised to resume it soon. However, it did not provide any concrete details at the time on when exactly it will start taking verification applications again.

Through a tweet posted as a follow-up on its earlier announcement, Twitter announced that it has resumed taking verification requests from users. The resumption comes four days after the sudden pause.

 

The San Francisco, California-headquartered company, however, did not provide any details on why exactly it paused the process last week and whether users would get any changes in the response timelines following the resumption. Twitter declined to provide a comment on these details when reached out by Gadgets 360.

While restarting its verification application process last month, Twitter said that it would respond to user requests for verification from “a few days” to weeks. The company noted that the users would start seeing the blue badge on their profile if the application was approved. Otherwise, it provided the window for reapplying 30 days after receiving Twitter's decision.

Twitter opened the verification window for profiles belonging to only six distinct categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. But nonetheless, it suggested plans to expand the list with new categories later this year.

Since the process is now restarted, you can apply for the verification of your profile and get the blue badge if you are amongst the eligible categories. You need to go to Settings and privacy > Account > Verification request on the Twitter app for mobile devices or Settings > Your account > Account information > Request Verification from the Twitter website to ask for the verification.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Verification Programme, Twitter Verification, Twitter Blue Badge, Twitter
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Dell Alienware Graphics Amplifier External GPU Enclosure Discontinued: Report

Related Stories

Twitter Verification Application Process Restarted for Users Looking for a Blue Badge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  7. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices
  8. iPhone Users Complain of Battery Drain Issues After iOS 14.6 Update
  9. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Update Takes Workout Modes to 110, Adds AI Watch Face That Can Match Your Outfit
  2. Twitter Verification Application Process Restarted for Users Looking for a Blue Badge
  3. Dell Alienware Graphics Amplifier External GPU Enclosure Discontinued: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Support Page Goes Live in Russia, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Mozilla Firefox Gets Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Improved Pop-Up Notifications; Updates iPhone Experience
  6. Among Us Reaches 2 Million Active Players Milestone on PC After Becoming Free on Epic Games Store
  7. iPhone 13 Series May Sport Larger Batteries Than iPhone 12, mmWave 5G Expected in Over 50 Percent Models
  8. Realme GT 5G Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch
  9. Apple TV App Now Available on Android TV Devices: All You Need to Know
  10. Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com