Twitter on Wednesday announced that it had resumed the process of taking user requests for their profile verification after pausing them last week. The verification application process was restarted on May 20 — after a long halt of more than four years. However, the microblogging platform paused that process over a week after its restart. Twitter, while pausing the application process for verifying profiles, promised to resume it soon. However, it did not provide any concrete details at the time on when exactly it will start taking verification applications again.

Through a tweet posted as a follow-up on its earlier announcement, Twitter announced that it has resumed taking verification requests from users. The resumption comes four days after the sudden pause.

Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge. — Twitter Verified (@verified) June 1, 2021

The San Francisco, California-headquartered company, however, did not provide any details on why exactly it paused the process last week and whether users would get any changes in the response timelines following the resumption. Twitter declined to provide a comment on these details when reached out by Gadgets 360.

While restarting its verification application process last month, Twitter said that it would respond to user requests for verification from “a few days” to weeks. The company noted that the users would start seeing the blue badge on their profile if the application was approved. Otherwise, it provided the window for reapplying 30 days after receiving Twitter's decision.

Twitter opened the verification window for profiles belonging to only six distinct categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. But nonetheless, it suggested plans to expand the list with new categories later this year.

Since the process is now restarted, you can apply for the verification of your profile and get the blue badge if you are amongst the eligible categories. You need to go to Settings and privacy > Account > Verification request on the Twitter app for mobile devices or Settings > Your account > Account information > Request Verification from the Twitter website to ask for the verification.