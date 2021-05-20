Technology News
loading

Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply

You must be from one of the six eligible categories to get your Twitter profile verified.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 May 2021 20:30 IST
Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter will show verification application in the Account Settings tab of all its users

Highlights
  • Twitter is gradually rolling out the verification application process
  • The platform suspended its earlier verification model in 2017
  • Twitter will automatically show verified blue badge on approved profiles

Twitter on Thursday announced that it had started rolling out its new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on the microblogging platform. Profile verification on Twitter is not something new as it existed for some time. However, the platform suspended the original model back in 2017, saying it was being confused as an endorsement. Twitter adds a blue badge to the profiles that are verified to make them distinct from others. The new verification application process will be available to all users in the coming days.

To qualify for verification on Twitter, one must fit the criteria of one of the six categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. Twitter also requires you to have a complete account, meaning it should have a profile name, profile image, and either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Twitter also requires your account to be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to its rules. Details about ineligible accounts are provided in the platform's verification policy.

How to get verified on Twitter?

As Twitter has started rolling out the process, all users on the platform will start to see the new verification application in the Account Settings tab over the next few weeks. It will be available to everyone in a gradual manner, the San Francisco, California-based company said. This means that the option to get your Twitter profile verified may not be visible immediately.

Once you have the verification application option available, you need to provide whether you belong to one of the six eligible categories. You'll then be asked to furnish your identity details by choosing from uploading your government issued ID, entering your official email address, or giving an official website link that has direct references to your Twitter account.

You will receive an emailed response from Twitter once your application is submitted. It would take from a few days to a few weeks, depending on how many open applications are in the queue. You should, however, expect the latter as there is quite a lot of anticipation among people to get the blue badge.

Twitter will start showing the blue badge on your profile if the application is approved. Otherwise, you can reapply 30 days after receiving Twitter's decision on your application.

Although the list of categories eligible for the verification process is quite limited, Twitter said that it was planning to introduce more categories later this year and they may include scientists, academics, and religious leaders, among others.

The new verification process, which is now rolling out over four years after the suspension of the earlier model, is a result of public feedback that Twitter took last year. That feedback shaped the revamped verification policy that was introduced in December.

Twitter also in January started enforcing that policy to automatically remove the verification badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete, the company said.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter verification, Twitter
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  2. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  3. OnePlus 9R Update Brings Camera, Gallery, System Improvements, More
  4. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  5. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications, Design Tipped by E-Commerce Listings
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  9. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Suffer Major Dip in Cryptocurrency Market Fall
  10. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply
  2. Transsion India Is Providing 60 Days Extended Warranty on Tecno and Itel Mobile Phones
  3. Nubia Z30 Pro With Three 64-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Batman, Superman Animated Series Set at HBO Max and Cartoon Network
  5. AI Is Going to Win Against Human Intelligence, Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman Says
  6. World's Largest Iceberg Breaks Off Antarctica: European Space Agency
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Teased to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  8. Vivo Y53s Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, India Launch Seems Imminent With BIS Certification
  9. Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e True Wireless Earphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. WhatsApp Directed by Meity to Withdraw New Privacy Policy, Letter Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com